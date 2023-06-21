Marcy Jolles will be sworn in as municipal court judge and administrative hearing officer at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse, according to a press release.
Mayor Kelly Girtz nominated Jolles for a two-year appointment beginning on June 26. The commission approved Jolles’ appointment at their June 6 regular session meeting.
The municipal court is the busiest court in the county, handling around 30,000 cases per year, according to the release. The court has jurisdiction over ordinance violations, state misdemeanor traffic violations and some state misdemeanor crimes.The municipal court also handles domestic partnership filings and performs weddings.
Jolles most recently served as staff attorney to Superior Court Judge Lawton Stephens, the release said. She has also worked as a private sector associate at Cowsert Heath, LLP, and Silver and Archibald, LLP. In Athens, she has served as senior assistant solicitor, senior staff attorney in the state court and assistant public defender in the Western Circuit Public Defender Office. Jolles holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education and a Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Georgia.
“I look forward to serving the residents of Athens-Clarke County and others who have business in the Municipal Court,” Jolles said in the release. “Athens has been my home for the past 31 years and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the community that has given so much to me."