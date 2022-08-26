Athens-Clarke County reinstated its mask mandate on Friday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated ACC's COVID-19 community level to high in its most recent weekly report, according to a release from ACC’s Emergency Management Office.
Last week, the COVID-19 community level in ACC was medium, according to a CDC report which is updated every Thursday night.
The CDC determines COVID-19 community level by using a combination of three metrics: the rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days, the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and the number of new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 people in the previous seven days.
ACC’s mask mandate comes after the Mayor and Commission extended the local declaration of a state of emergency at their Regular Session on Aug. 2. The existing local declaration will expire on Sept. 7, unless it is extended, changed or revoked by the M&C.
The declaration of a local state of emergency states that masks are required in public places and private entities, with certain restricted exceptions, regardless of vaccination status when ACC is rated as high. Per the governor’s statewide executive order, private organizations must opt-in to the requirement.
The statewide and nationwide rate of COVID-19 cases reported to the CDC continues to fall. While the state’s seven-day moving average started to drop in August, the national average dropped under 100,000 for the first time since June, according to data from the CDC.
According to the release, the potential for stress on the healthcare system is indicated by the metrics that are used to determine COVID-19 community level. A high level may serve as an early warning indicator of potential burdens for the local healthcare system.