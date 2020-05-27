The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission discussed inmate work programs, tax allocated districts and improvements to a public utilities plan in a livestreamed May 26 work session meeting.
Commissioners discussed the ACC Department of Corrections Transition Center Program with Ray Covington, director and warden of the Corrections Department. The program is meant to reduce recidivism — the tendency to commit another crime when an inmate is released from jail — by addressing the underlying causes, including socioeconomic factors, addiction, education level and lack of skills, Covington said.
The program gives nonviolent inmates education, employment and technical training, Covington said. Inmates can participate in job training in welding, plumbing, carpentry and other skills. Inmates can be paid for participating in skill courses and can receive certifications to get jobs once they’re released, Covington said. They can also work on getting their GED certificate.
“We don’t control the individual outcome, they control their own outcome,” Covington said. “We’re not here to punish, that’s what the judge does. We’re not here to release, that’s what pardons and parole does. Our job is to manage the individuals and to look at how we can reform them and give them all opportunities that we can have them to be successful.”
Covington said the program has had 23 positive releases this year, which is 74% of participants at the transition center. He said after 30 to 60 days of work, inmates are released back into society. All former inmates that participated in the program are full-time employed, according to an ACC document.
The county has a “big need” for social workers to address the issues that inmates have, including substance abuse or family issues, Covington said. He said the prison system is becoming a social service program.
District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker said social services to reduce the likelihood of being involved in the legal system could be available without incarceration. She said on a larger scale she was interested in learning how inmate labor is used in ACC, particularly how inmates are paid.
“I think this conversation is stemming out of a desire to understand a little bit more about how inmate slave labor is working in Athens,” Parker said.
Covington said all inmates that work at the Transition Center are paid. Inmates participate in unpaid work detail before they go to the Transition Center, Mayor Kelly Girtz said.
The commission is currently considering a proposal to manage a crew of unpaid inmate workers that would work on corridors in the county owned by the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Tax allocation districts
County Manager Blaine Williams proposed the creation of tax allocation districts in Athens, which are geographic areas that are frozen at the property value of the year and created to promote redevelopment. Future growth goes back to the local government and districts are funded by property value increases.
In order to be a tax allocation district, the area must be determined as “urbanized” by the U.S. Census Bureau or served by a sewer. The area must also be a “blighted or distressed area,” “a deteriorating area” or an area with inadequate infrastructure, according to an ACC document.
Williams said he suggests the commissioners come up with areas that they would want to be designated as a tax allocation district by August. The commission is also considering the development of a public input survey to determine appropriate areas.
District 8 and District 9 Commissioners Andy Herod and Ovita Thornton both said they would not want to designate any downtown area as a tax allocation district. Herod said he suggests using the “power of the government” to help areas that would not be undergoing redevelopment otherwise.
“The only thing I want to do with downtown is pass through it,” Thornton said. “But I do support the areas that could really use the development.”
Infrastructure project plans
Marilyn Hall, senior water resources planner for ACC Public Utilities, spoke to the Mayor and Commission about the 2020 update to the Public Utilities plan, a 20 year financial model that governs sewage, water and water waste infrastructure planning.
The plan prioritizes six categories for capital improvement, such as public health initiatives and system expansion, which will make existing service areas better. The six categories consist of 59 projects to pursue over the next 20 years and will cost $400 million in total.
By 2040, the plan projects the population of Athens will increase to about 160,000 leading to a demand of 22.8 million gallons of water per day, which is why infrastructure improvement is necessary.
One project is the University of Georgia Recycle Water Transmission Line, which directs recycled water toward UGA’s campus. Recycled water is a treated form of wastewater that is available for reuse, and acts as a more sustainable option than conventional water systems. The recycled water pipe is currently being installed at UGA’s new I-STEM building.
District 6 Commissioner Jerry NeSmith said he did not see as much emphasis on renewable energy sources as he would have thought, considering that the county committed to having 100% clean and renewable energy sources by 2035. There is $2.7 million outlined in the plan for alternative energy evaluation, Williams said.
The Mayor and Commission has a regular session meeting on June 2 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed on ACC’s YouTube channel, website and Facebook page.
