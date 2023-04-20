The Athens-Clarke County Library and Athens Community Council on Aging will present an informational session on Medicare on April 27 at 11 a.m.
The session can be useful for those confused about Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans or those that are not sure where to get factual information, according to an ACC Library release.
The State Health Information Program, formerly named GeorgiaCares, coordinator from ACCA will present information and answer questions about Medicare and the new Senior Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program initiative, the release said.
At the session, citizens can learn about Medicare enrollment, savings programs, prescription drug plans, SNAP enrollment and how to maximize monthly Medicare benefits. Certified SHIP counselors will also be at this event to help with specific problems or applications, according to the release.
For more information regarding the session, visit the ACC Library website or call the library at 706-613-3650.