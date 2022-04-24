As the Athens mayoral election approaches on May 24, six candidates are campaigning to lead the city. This question and answer interview was conducted with Dr. Fred Moorman, owner of Fred’s Historic Properties, former dermatologist, a University of Georgia alum and longtime Athens resident.
The Red & Black: What kind of leader would you like to be for Athens?
Fred Moorman: I think a leader is one who can identify and enlist the help of other people to get projects that need to be done, identified, and then, you know, promote a solution and see what can be done about those problems.
R&B: What is your most important campaign goal or something that you hold dear to yourself?
Moorman: I refer to that as being my mantra, I have accomplished a lot of things in my life. I have been God-blessed and I'm a motivated do-er. I seek a project that I want to do and I try to do it. I've been very successful. I have four college degrees. Two years at Middle Georgia College and an associate degree in biology. Two years of senior college in Georgia Southwestern in Americus, Georgia, with a degree in biology as well. And then I have a master's in food science from the College of Agriculture at the University of Georgia here in Athens, and then I attended medical school at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta for four years. Then I had my year of internship, which is one year of being called a doctor and being able to write like a doctor, but having some oversights. I learned by practice, observation and the help of more mature doctors. Then I returned to Augusta, Georgia, and started my three year dermatology residency. And I was able to become a dermatologist and I practiced for about 28 years.
R&B: How have your contributions with Fred’s Historic Properties positively benefited the downtown Athens area? How can you use this skill during your time as Athens mayor?
Moorman: Nobody taught me how to invest money or make money, but I bought one house when I was in my residency and sold it. Seven years later I didn't make a nickel on it. Then I started buying houses and assets when I became a doctor. Bankers began to have confidence in me. I bought houses and sold a lot of them and bought buildings for apartment complexes. I oversee the crews that go in and do the work that's needed. I meet with an architect on a regular basis and I always have a project going. I've sold five buildings in downtown Athens and I've sold 130 apartments. I’m beginning to liquidate more so that I can enjoy my life.I see a lot of changes in Athens that need to happen. I think a lot of things have been done that I don't agree with. We are inundated by people who roam the streets and they have likely alcohol, drug and mental problems. To place those people downtown makes people not want to come downtown. In the last 24 hours this weekend, I had to call the police three times because there were irate individuals out there pulling fire alarms and they are what is often referred to as street people or homeless people. If they were able to get a home and stay in it they wouldn't be homeless. But to try to attract them downtown and let them sit on a bench for seven days a week begging for money, does not make the town look good.
R&B: What do you think Athens' gravest local problems are, for example, crime, homelessness, gentrification and downtown redevelopment? How would you approach these issues?
Moorman: Well, I think the city did have a policy where someone who was incarcerated at the jail had the ability to go out and work and in the yards and in the landscaping of public property. They would wear their, you know, striped pants and striped shirts and get paid maybe two or three dollars an hour. They had an armed guard there and they were told the rights and responsibilities and they loved to do it. Then when they get out, they got a little bit of money to start over, but I think some commissioners wanted to pay them $15 an hour which is not going to be a good deal. We have more overheads to take them there and guard them and feed them than someone who would come off the street. There has been data out there that says Athens has [a 36% poverty rate]. I want to learn more about Athens, I want to identify the problems and I want to seek solutions. Not just from me, but from persons whom I can seek information and advice from. An organizer is what a mayor should be, not an instigator and one who wants to carve out a new political party here in Athens where they drive around and stop, you know, they touch some roadblocks downtown. A lot of these people who support some politicians, I believe, are imported from Atlanta. Because I've never seen these people in Athens in my life.
R&B: As mayor, what specific policies will you enact to improve the transparency of city government?
Moorman: Well, I do not know everything that happens in the city but I am a good businessman. I have had a job since I was 10 years old when I started selling boiled peanuts. I fortunately did not have to go to another job when I was doing my residency and medical school, but I was the vice president of the student government of Middle Georgia College and Georgia Southwestern College. And I was the co-editor of both college newspapers at my junior and senior college. And my work led to awards for that newspaper, for most improved newspaper.
R&B: If you received a $1 million grant to use for the city any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?
Moorman: Well, I would have to know what the source of that grant is from. Often, [the grant issuer] want you to do something that would benefit their endeavors. I guess you would not be obligated to do that, but it's a return of things to some degree. To me a million dollars is not a lot of money. I don't say that — I'm not bragging about myself. You know, it'll go through your hands very fast and quick and there'll be all kinds of charges on it. But I tell you, I was initially opposed to the closing of College Avenue and the placement of the picnic tables and the widening of the sidewalks. I think some great work has been done down here, but I'm going to remove those organic, non-organic trash cans and put a barrel there. They are unsightly, people overfill them. They emptied one time a day even though they had game day. I like full time custodial people … but I would re-terrace that block between you know that butts up to East Gaines Avenue. I would tear up that asphalt and put in walking stones and pathways and plants and maybe a koi pond or something like that.
This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.