Mayor Kelly Girtz hopes to win re-election in the upcoming May 24 mayoral race. (Courtesy/Kelly Girtz)

As the Athens mayoral election approaches on May 24, six candidates are campaigning to lead the city. This question and answer interview was conducted with Kelly Girtz, current Athens-Clarke County mayor seeking re-election. 

The Red & Black: How do you think your present experience as Athens mayor defines your outlook for the future of Athens? 

Kelly Girtz: Well, what's, what's great is that the community broadly, has, has been interested in seeing a place that's beneficial for all its residents when it comes to housing, and support for youth and safe streets and sidewalks. And so I think the momentum we've created, not just in my four years as mayor but the prior 12 years when I was the county commissioner, really puts us in a good place for an even greater next four years. 

R&B: What is your most important campaign goal?

KG: Really, it's to make sure that every resident has great access to resources, economic resources, if you want to start a business, fresh food if you, if you want to get something healthy to eat, a great place to play, a safe neighborhood. Programs that are going to help your kids learn and grow, and all of the other things that contribute to a healthy and happy and successful life. I would just want every family to be able to have access to the things that my family does.

R&B: What kind of leader would you like to be for Athens? 

KG: Well, much like particularly in this sort of very difficult last couple of years with the pandemic, I  want to be a leader that supports everyone in the community that's accessible to everybody, that draws people together in common cause, helps people connect with each other. I mean, sometimes the strongest thing that I do is putting people in a room together that wouldn't have otherwise interacted with each other, and by drawing people together around a table I help facilitate others be their best selves.

R&B: If you received a $1 million grant to use for the city any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?

KG: I would likely invest in some early childhood supports. One of the things that, you know, whether it comes to successful businesses, or a place without violence and peaceful, that I've come to recognize, not only through my life in public policy, but through my time and public ed. – I was a teacher and then principal for 20 years – if you create early supports, and make sure that those interventions are strong, then that can lead to a lifetime of success.

