As the Athens mayoral election approaches on May 24, six candidates are campaigning to lead the city. This question and answer interview was conducted with Kelly Girtz, current Athens-Clarke County mayor seeking re-election.
The Red & Black: How do you think your present experience as Athens mayor defines your outlook for the future of Athens?
Kelly Girtz: Well, what's, what's great is that the community broadly, has, has been interested in seeing a place that's beneficial for all its residents when it comes to housing, and support for youth and safe streets and sidewalks. And so I think the momentum we've created, not just in my four years as mayor but the prior 12 years when I was the county commissioner, really puts us in a good place for an even greater next four years.
R&B: What is your most important campaign goal?
KG: Really, it's to make sure that every resident has great access to resources, economic resources, if you want to start a business, fresh food if you, if you want to get something healthy to eat, a great place to play, a safe neighborhood. Programs that are going to help your kids learn and grow, and all of the other things that contribute to a healthy and happy and successful life. I would just want every family to be able to have access to the things that my family does.
R&B: What kind of leader would you like to be for Athens?
KG: Well, much like particularly in this sort of very difficult last couple of years with the pandemic, I want to be a leader that supports everyone in the community that's accessible to everybody, that draws people together in common cause, helps people connect with each other. I mean, sometimes the strongest thing that I do is putting people in a room together that wouldn't have otherwise interacted with each other, and by drawing people together around a table I help facilitate others be their best selves.
R&B: If you received a $1 million grant to use for the city any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?
KG: I would likely invest in some early childhood supports. One of the things that, you know, whether it comes to successful businesses, or a place without violence and peaceful, that I've come to recognize, not only through my life in public policy, but through my time and public ed. – I was a teacher and then principal for 20 years – if you create early supports, and make sure that those interventions are strong, then that can lead to a lifetime of success.