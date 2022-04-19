As the Athens mayoral election approaches on May 24, six candidates are campaigning to lead the city. This question and answer interview was conducted with Mara Zúñiga, an Athens business owner, a team member of the Clarke County school governing team and the former treasurer of the Clarke County Republican Party.
The Red & Black: What kind of leader would you like to be for Athens?
Mara Zúñiga: I would like to be the leader that is very connected to the community. I've always been community oriented. I like to know who lives in my neighborhood, what stores are run here, to see how the neighborhood is running. If people have any concerns or issues, I want to be that community leader that people can reach out to honestly, that they see frequently, not just, you know, when they have a Mayor and Commissioner meeting you see them on YouTube or when there's a seminar. I want to be in touch with the people. That's my personality. That's who I am.
R&B: What is your most important campaign goal, or something that you hold dear to yourself?
Zúñiga: I think one of the things that is a big concern right now that I see across the board is probably public safety. You know, I see just across the board with people from every area of Athens, just talking to me about how afraid they are of the crime that seems to be going up. Assaults with cars, robberies, and things like that. I feel there are consequences that, because fear exists, people don't come out of their houses. They feel afraid when they come out, they go out quickly and come back home. There are some people even buying guns from what I hear. I think those are the consequences that occur when people don't feel safe. So we want a community that will address problems that are local level and you need to be out there. You need to be out there with other people integrating and if you're not – you're afraid in your house and you have guns, it just creates new problems. So to me, in order for a community to be functioning well, first, the community has to feel safe across the board. You know, that would be one of the biggest issues that are close to my heart right now.
R&B: What do you think Athens' gravest local problems are? How would you approach these issues?
Zúñiga: I tell you one of the biggest issues right now, I feel in order to address all those problems that you stated, is probably transparency. I know people throw that around in their platform, and even the mayor himself. It was one of his platforms’ issues four years ago. But I think transparency is important because in the first month of financial transparency, people need to know what kind of budget we're dealing with and where the money is going to know what's available to be able to address the other issues. Because you can say, I want to address this issue and that issue, but do we have the funds for it? How are we appropriating those funds to these things? So financial transparency is huge for me in addressing those other issues, as well as communication transparency. I think when you have a transparency of communication between commissioners and mayor and commissioners and commissioners and nonprofits, you get a better picture of what kind of things are happening in the community too among people. I think taxpayers want to know, what's going on, you know, how are things being done? I'll give you an example of maybe like a lack of transparency on communication like the wage increase, that the commissioners wanted to pass among themselves. That kind of communication was among them, I think it was Christmas week [2021] when everybody was shopping and with family members, and they were having a communication on this and nobody knew. You know, I think if people would have known from before they would have been asking questions and rather than just have found out through someone posting it in social media because an article was made out. So I mean, in order for us to tackle any issue, there has to be transparency. And I think quick transparency, not something that you have to wait days to get information on, because that seems to be another issue that comes up with people that I've spoken to. Sometimes they want to get information on a subject and they have to apply for an [open records request]. Sometimes that's expensive and sometimes there's a run around trying to get information, and people get tired of that. So eventually they give up and they just move on. And I don't think that that should be the case. If we're concerned citizens, we should have access to information that's happening with and among the public officials in our government. In order to be able to judge correctly what would be the solutions and how much money we have for those problems that are being addressed.
R&B: As mayor, what specific policies will you enact to improve the transparency of city government?
Zúñiga: Well, I think this should be something available online for people to be able to access it in real time. You know, not something that is going to take a long time but something in real time and that would be easy to move around online and easy to understand. And that would be something that I would look into for the community.
R&B: If you received a $1 million grant to use for the city any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?
Zúñiga: Dear to my heart would be the youth. The youth are important to me because I feel next to another group like the elderly, that are going through situations right now, the youth need to have some sort of recreation. They also need to have information because, for example, we have high school students coming out and they've never learned about opening a bank account, maintaining a balance. What does it take to rent? How much money would you have to have in order to go and do some things? And I feel that when they graduate, they're treated as adults, but they're adults with lack of knowledge. So I feel that if I had $1 million, I would really pour it into the youth and making sure they are informed. You know, when becoming adults, whether that is applying it to school programs where they will be taught, I would say something like ‘Life Class’ that would prepare you when you get out of high school. There's so many high school students that for example, their parents after they graduate, they expect them just to go out and work — but they haven't been prepared. So I would want to give some of that money to public schools so they can create a program where they will do a life class. Or let's say the other youth that are, that need recreation, you know, for summer school and after school, some of that money will go into that. There's also youth that have left high school and maybe, you know, they're 19 or 20 years old, they decided well, ‘you know, I should have gotten my high school diplomaI haven't gotten anywhere.’ GED programs train them to have skills. Also prepare them to know some of these young people have a lot of talent. Maybe they can be self starters — business people. You know, I come from a background where my father had eighth grade education, but he had a skill, and someone helped them establish a business which then flourished to be able to pay for all his kids' college education — and there were seven of us. So I really see that second chance with people who have made bad choices and they're still young and they can do it or even if they're adults, but we're particularly talking about the youth right now. That $1 million would be aimed at so many things – from preparation to go out into the world, to getting skills to, to having knowledge to know how to start a business, if that's your option. That's where that $1 million would go for me. It would be targeted to the next generation.
This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.