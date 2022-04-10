As the Athens mayoral election approaches on May 24, six candidates are campaigning to lead the city. This question and answer interview was conducted with Mykeisha Ross, an Athens resident of 28 years, founder, president and community outreach specialist of the non-profit Youth is Life organization and community outreach liaison for the district attorney’s office.
The Red & Black: What kind of leader would you like to be for Athens?
Mykeisha Ross: The leader I will be is the leader I am now, which is: each one, teach one. Why do I say that? As a leader, you have to put people in a position to evolve. You have to put people in a position of elevation and giving them those resources of ‘this is how I can serve you.’
R&B: When you say “Athens isn’t completely unified – what do you mean by that?
Ross: It's a lot of different departments in Athens that haven't sat at the table with each other. They won't sit at the table. So yeah, we do lack communication. So when I say that it's a lack of communication, it’s amongst a lot of our local individuals.
R&B: What do you think Athens' gravest local problems are, for example, crime, homelessless, gentrification and downtown redevelopment? How would you approach these issues?
Ross: I wrote to the mayor last year as well as the city manager and the Homeless Coalition, because I've been dealing with the homeless since I was a 12th grader in high school [Ross was formerly homeless]. But I proposed tiny homes. I proposed boarding houses, which would address the small families, families with kids that are homeless so that they can work their way up to sustainability. So when proposing that, the mayor stated that he had that under control and he was already working on that project. That is one thing that has been the talk of the town – the homeless encampment. I congratulate their efforts. However, it’s like if you take an addict and you put them near other addicts that are still addicts, or mental health issues – what is the plan to get them better? And it wouldn't just be tiny homes. You have people that have evictions that are stacked up for the last two years. You have landlords that need to get paid, tenants that have rights that don't know their rights, but you also have Athens where our housing is targeted towards UGA students. It's not targeted towards our community. We are more of a retirement type of city, a college city, yes. But I've looked in research at other cities that have affordable homes for their residents even though they have a huge university in the middle of their town. So I think being able to partner with UGA, and stop playing a blame game. As a leader as mayor, I would definitely stop the division.
R&B: What is your most important campaign goal?
Ross: The Clarke County School District is one of my main points. I will propose as mayor to address the Clark County School System with the limited resources that they give our kids, to allow UGA to start back the mentorship program that I was a part of growing up here.
I'm a big advocate for the youth. So if anything, I call it borrowing my ideas, win or lose. I will give my plans to whoever wins as long as we can address the Clark County School District. So when partnering with the school district, the mayor can actually go in and appoint a superintendent. It’s gonna be shaky, but I'm a risk taker. For the youth, for this generation, I would like to shake that up.
R&B: If you received a $1 million grant to use for the city any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?
Ross: I would build affordable housing. That's been my plan since 2015. I actually have it here on my walls [photos of plans on her bedroom walls]. But I will build affordable housing for single parents to start off with and the kids that are homeless. Kids don't ask to be here. So you know, what their parents are going through is not their fault. But, what I have learned is how can we address poverty, youth and families all in one – you have to go into the household. The vision would be a resource hub complex, and it will have the nonprofit organizations, it will have the recreation centers and affordable housing in the same complex.
This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.