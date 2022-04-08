As the Athens mayoral election approaches on May 24, six candidates are campaigning to lead the city of Athens. This question and answer interview was conducted with Pearl Hall, a former Athens-Clarke County school district employee and lifelong Athens resident running for Athens mayor.
The Red & Black: What was the exact moment you decided to run for Athens mayor?
Pearl Hall: I was going down Hancock (Street) and I was watching many fans on the right side of the street, holding pom poms and having a great time. However, I looked to the left side of the street, and there was a homeless family walking. A mother holding a baby and two other children and it looked like a little girl about seven years old. And my heart just dropped at that particular time. And then, the slower I drove, the more the situation left an impact on me. I began to cry, and I cried, and I cried. I cried because the little girl wanted to get a chance to go on the other side to cheer, but her mother was pulling her and she had clothes in her hands and we can understand – she had to do what mama told her to do, and that was going down the street. And that had a big impact on me. As I laid down that night to go to sleep, my spirit wouldn't let me sleep because I realized I needed to help in some kinda way. I was aching so bad, and not because I saw what was done, because this little girl probably laid in bed, if she had a bed, and probably cried all night, and probably said ‘Why couldn’t that have been me?’ I slowed down and I looked for a pompom in my car and I did not have one. I wanted to give them a ride but I couldn’t because she has a baby and a car seat and she doesn’t know me and I don’t know them. And then, even if I had picked her up, what if an accident had happened? A good deed would’ve gone wrong, so as I look at things around Athens and the changes around Athens, that’s where it hurt my heart. I asked myself all night “what can I do to make an impact to help others with the basic quality of life?” Not just the homeless, but for all citizens, and I'd said to myself, I want all stockholders to be part of a decision that makes everybody seem important. I want more for our seniors and our youth.
R&B: What is your past experience working in the Athens community? How has this affected your choice to run for Athens mayor?
PH: I am a retired Clarke County school district employee, a graduation coach with Action Incorporated for Clarke Central Highschool, I have created a local group called the ‘Wonderful ladies of Athens,’ and worked in many capacities in Clarke County. I have participated in many activities that reflect my passion for Athens-Clarke County which includes serving as a team captain for Relay for Life. I have also served as the interface coordinator for our church, organizing back to school drives for all our schools. I’ve organized a shoe drive with Athens Alliance and I also help coordinate service for the homeless shelter. I've grown up in Athens, and I know the things that people in Athens need.
R&B: What is your most important campaign goal?
PH: My most important goal is for our seniors. I want to be able, for our senior citizens to be able, to leave home and not worry about not getting their purse snatched if they go to a store or anything of that nature. I want us to have a phone number, so when our seniors go out, not just to have the police around them, but let’s give them the ability to go outside and go places and dial that number and know there’s always a car sitting there. They can dial that number and then they can just let them know that they are going to a store. Not to just harass them or say anything to them, but let them know that there’s somebody there, for their safety. I know we have places for them to go, but I would like to see something bigger and better for them.
R&B: What kind of leader would you like to be for Athens?
PH: I love people. I would do whatever I can to help anybody. And I don’t say that. I see a lot of people put stuff out on the air of everything they do, I don’t do that. I don’t do that because I want everyone to know what I'm doing. I don’t need everybody to know that I’m helping you if you and your family’s hungry. Let me do it from my heart. I do things to help people so I know I have an impact on their lives. I don’t want to be a leader that sits down and says things. I want to be a leader that can go out and tell a parent: ‘What can we do to help you and your child?’ I want to be a leader like a social worker, like a counselor.I don't want to just be a leader to worry about what building is going up here or there. I want Athens to be a beautiful place, like a tree, I want us to blossom together. I want to be personal with everybody.
R&B: If you received a $1 million grant to use for the city any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?
PH: One of the things I would do – and this is one of the greatest areas of concern, is the growing need for creating facilities to address the growing mental health among our youth, that are 12 and under. I know that resources are needed to help this age group that are in crisis mode to find a solution to this mental health problem. I would also have a place where we can assist the parents with these problems. We all know if our child is mentally ill, no mother knows the answer.
This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.