On Tuesday, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission will host a ceremony to officially swear in District 2 Commissioner-Elect Melissa Link. Probate Court Judge Susan Schaffer will lead Link in the State of Georgia official and required state loyalty oath at 5:30 p.m. on the City Hall steps and will officiate the ceremony at 6 p.m. The ceremony will take place in City Hall at the beginning of the regularly scheduled commission meeting.
Link was elected for the District 2 Commissioner seat on March 21 after previously representing District 3 on the commission. Link received 531 votes in contrast to her opponent, Kirrena Gallagher, who received 307 votes. Link will hold the commissioner seat until her term comes to an end in January 2025.