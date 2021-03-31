In times of peril, many people may seek comfort in their faith. The COVID-19 pandemic is no different. It has been divisive on physical, social and political fronts, but still people have found support and unity in their churches.

LGBTQ people are no exception.

Acceptance of the LGBTQ community has been steadily increasing in most Christian sects, with mainline protestants such as Methodists, Baptists, Presbyterians and Episcopalians being increasingly more welcoming. In fact, the United Methodist Church has gained recent attention for its prominent divide in accepting the LGBTQ community.

In 2019, Athens’ own Oconee Street United Methodist Church voted to join the Reconciling Ministries Network, a group of Methodist churches that commit themselves to LGBTQ inclusion.

Brandon LaReau, a member of the church and a doctoral student in performance studies at the University of Georgia, still remembers that day vividly.

“Everybody got to vote, and people came back who had been gone for years … and it was unanimous. Not a single person voted no, and we were all crying and holding hands and just sobbing, and we’re just so happy and we’re hugging each other. I mean, come on. It doesn’t get any better than that,” LaReau said.

Two years later, this decision would be even more meaningful as the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the nation. LGBTQ people often rely on their communities in the place of unsupportive families, and the onset of social distancing made the significance of those connections glaringly obvious.

“Oconee Street United Methodist Church has done more than I think anyone could have expected in an effort to keep people connected and to foster that community,” LaReau said.

Sarah Sumners, also a member of the Oconee Street church and an associate research scientist at UGA, testified to that experience with her own family.

“Without the church and our engagement with it, we would be totally isolated really, from both others in our community but particularly to allies, to people who have been supportive of us throughout our life here in Athens. I think that’s really what’s fundamental,” Sumners said.

Pastor Laura Patterson has witnessed the positive impact of the church’s acceptance first hand.

“I've seen people wrestle and struggle with the theology they were raised in and come out the other side with a faith that is alive and vibrant and life-giving,” Patterson said. “People aren't transformed in spaces where they are under threat or stress. We grow and heal in places where we can feel safe to do so, and that's what I've seen in every ministry I've been part of where there is support and affirmation of LGBTQ+ people.”