When Michael Thurmond was a senior at a newly desegregated Clarke Central High School in 1971, his black history class did not have a textbook. Thurmond said his teacher, Elizabeth King, would piece together her own information through magazines and articles for the class. After Thurmond said he complained about the lack of a textbook, King told him:
“Mike Thurmond, if you want a textbook, why don’t you go write one?”
Seven years later, he wrote one.
Thurmond’s book, “A Story Untold: Black Men and Women in Athens History,” tells the story of influential black figures in Athens from business owners to politicians. The first version was published in 1978 and more than forty years later, an updated version was rereleased in 2019.
Thurmond, born and raised in Athens, is the DeKalb County CEO and was the first African American representative in the Georgia General Assembly since Reconstruction. On a rainy Thursday afternoon, Thurmond held a lecture to discuss his book at the University of Georgia Special Collections Library.
Thurmond was met with applause when he entered a room of approximately 70 people. Shaking hands along the fringe of the crowd, Thurmond began his lecture by calling the Special Collections Library his “place of refuge” in Athens — along with Weaver D’s.
The inspiration behind Thurmond’s book was the lack of resources about black history in Athens, Thurmond said. In 1970, Burney-Harris High School and Athens High School merged to form a desegregated Clarke Central High School. Thurmond said the student leaders in his class petitioned for a black history class, but when it was implemented, it became the only class without a textbook.
“It’s just another indication of discrimination against black people here in Athens, and particularly at that point in Clarke Central High School,” Thurmond said.
Due to the integration of high schools and closings of all-black schools, Thurmond said he was afraid that future generations of students would not be exposed to black history in Athens without any resources.
So Thurmond began with a 25-page pamphlet.
Between college and law school, Thurmond spent four weeks writing the pamphlet and publishing it. When he arrived back in Athens, Thurmond said he retrieved the manuscript before spending another three years to complete the book while studying law at the University of South Carolina. The pamphlet, which became “A Story Untold,” was published in 1978.
“This book, in many ways, is the narrative of me, my life and what I stand for,” Thurmond said.
Thurmond cited Madison Davis and Alfred Richardson’s ascendency to the Georgia Assembly as an influential point in his life. Davis and Richardson, two former slaves and Athens natives, were elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 1868, and when Thurmond learned about these representatives, he said he felt inspired to do the same.
“That’s the power of history,” Thurmond said. “It’s about the past, but, more importantly for young people, it can help direct and plot the future.”
After his speech, Thurmond answered questions from the audience — from students to educators to native Athenians. When asked, Thurmond said one of his favorite figures that he profiled was Samuel F. Harris, who Thurmond said pioneered the incorporation of vocational and industrial education in the Georgia public school curriculum beginning in the early 1900s.
Old friends, new faces
At the end of the lecture, attendees lined up for Thurmond to sign their books. Some attendees were UGA students looking to learn more about Athens history while others were old friends and well-acquainted with Thurmond.
Marvin Flanigan, an Athens native of more than 70 years, grew up with Thurmond. Flanigan said Thurmond’s family would bring wood to their house, and Flanigan would buy vegetables from them. Even though Flanigan and Thurmond are childhood friends, Flanigan still stood in line to get a signed book from Thurmond.
“He’s a good man,” Flanigan said. “I’m just proud of him.”
John Inscoe, a former UGA history professor, also knew Thurmond and worked with him on a recent project profiling James Oglethorpe, who opposed slavery in Georgia. Inscoe said Thurmond is “quite the scholar” and does not give himself enough credit as a historian. Inscoe said Thurmond’s commitment to his efforts in recovering history has been influential, particularly in its singularity.
“If he hadn’t done it, I’m not sure who else would,” Inscoe said. “He deserves a lot of credit.”
Although history is outside her field of study, senior biology major Lindsey Stanley said she still wanted to attend the event to learn more about black history in Athens. Stanley said she first heard of Thurmond’s influence growing up, and she was interested in Thurmond’s insight into black history as a native Athenian.
“As a student at UGA, I think it’s important to understand the community outside of the university,” Stanley said.
Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly called Thurmond's book — which is non-fiction — a novel, which is a work of fiction. The Red & Black regrets this error, and it has since been fixed.
