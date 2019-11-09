On Nov. 7, Athens-Clarke County Police Department found a 13-year-old Clarke County School District student responsible for a school threat posted on social media, according to an ACCPD press release.
The department filed a juvenile complaint against the student on three counts of terroristic threats and one count of disruption of a school, the release said.
The school threat was posted on social media on Oct. 30 and led a concerned parent to contact police. ACCPD determined there was not an “immediate threat” to the school at the time.
CCSD and ACCPD are “working as partners” and encourage families to speak on the “dangers of weapons” and the use of “threatening language” in school and social media, the release said.
