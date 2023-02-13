Mike Collins listening session

United States representative for Georgia's 10th district Mike Collins speaks to constituents on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Jackson EMC in Jefferson, Georgia. Collins hosted the listening session to hear constituents' concerns and share what he has accomplished during his first few weeks in Washington. (Photo/Katie Tucker ktucker@randb.com)

Rep. Mike Collins, who serves Georgia’s 10th congressional district, invited constituents to a second “Meet with Mike” listening session from 3-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, according to a press release.

The session will take place at the Elberton Arts Center in Elberton, Georgia, the release said. Georgia’s 10th Congressional District includes Athens-Clarke County, as well as Oconee, Oglethorpe, Madison, Jackson, Barrow and Walton County, among others.

Residents are invited to “enjoy a cup of coffee with their new congressman while discussing their priorities and concerns,” according to the release.

Collins hosted a similar listening session on Jan. 19 in Jefferson, Georgia.

“To do the best job for the people of Georgia’s 10th District, I need to hear directly from you,” Collins said in the release. “I look forward to meeting as many people as possible so I can amplify your voice and fight for our values in Washington.”