Athens-Clarke County Manager Blaine Williams named Mike Wharton as ACC’s interim sustainability officer, according to an April 23 news release.
Wharton will fill the role left by Andrew Saunders, who Williams named as the new director of the Central Services Department on April 17. A national search will be conducted for a permanent sustainability officer, according to the release.
During his time with the Sustainability Office, Wharton was involved with projects involving land management and restoration, including a North Oconee River cleanup that involved over 150 volunteers and the acquisition of more than 110 acres of green space for the county.
Prior to joining the Sustainability Office, Wharton headed the former Natural Resources Division of the Leisure Services Department and served as the department’s operations administrator, according to the release.
“Mike has spent his entire career focused on ecological and sustainability initiatives for this community,” Williams said in the release. “His knowledge has been invaluable as the Sustainability Office has established itself over the last several years and worked with departments and other organizations towards a more environmentally-sound future for Athens-Clarke County.”
