The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a minor that occurred on Thursday around 9:30 a.m. on Westchester Circle, according to an ACCPD press release.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. ACCPD’s investigation is still in its early stages, according to the release.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Paul Johnson at 762-400-7060.
This is the second fatal shooting in Athens in eight days. On Nov. 25, a 32-year-old Athens man was shot in an incident that police are still investigating.