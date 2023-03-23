The body of a missing Athens woman was found on Tuesday in a wooded area near Maple Forge Drive and Lavender Road, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
The deceased was identified as Adriana Castaneda. Castaneda, 38, was reported missing on March 7. An autopsy will be conducted to reveal the cause of death, the release said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Harrison at 762-400-7361 or david.harrison@accgov.com.