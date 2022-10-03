Mokah Jasmine Johnson, Democratic candidate for Georgia House District 120, held a press conference on Friday at 4:30 p.m., calling the Georgia General Assembly to end the ban on rent control and respond to the housing crisis affecting the Athens Community.
On the steps of Athens-Clarke County City Hall, Johnson began her speech discussing the issues she has personally faced regarding housing in Athens and why she wants to help those in similar situations.
“The reason why I am here today is because there is an affordable housing crisis that's happening in Athens-Clarke County and throughout the state of Georgia,” Johnson said. “It is impacting not just people that live in the housing authority, not just people that live in apartments, but also folks that live in homes and have to continuously rent.”
Tenants who have been displaced from Lexington Heights, Highland Park, Rosemary Place and Hidden Pines housing complexes were in attendance to share their experiences and what they want the city and state governments to do to combat the housing crisis in Athens.
Juana Hulin, a single mother and five-year resident of Highland Park, said that her property was bought by Prosperity Capital Partners, who doubled her rent overnight without letting her know.
“They had came in and doubled, over doubled, my rent literally overnight,” Hulin said as she began to tear up. “It’s been hard.”
Kathryn Titus, a Highland Park resident for almost three years, said that state laws are a part of the problem but the lack of willingness from local officials to advocate for the community in the face of “bigger fish” is also a problem.
“The only way you’re going to change the state law is to disrupt, to defy the law,” Titus said. “And the way you do that is you pass an ordinance… here in this county defying the state law.”
Former resident Barbara Daniel, said she lived in Lexington Heights for 22 years until Prosperity Capital Partners came in.
“What I’m so upset about is that they come in overnight and destroy,” said Daniel. “And they have no remorse about anything.”
According to the press release and a tenant demand letter that circulated around the conference, Johnson and other community members are urging that Prosperity Capital Partners and Strategic Management implement six changes to help the crisis.