Mokah Jasmine Johnson, the Democratic candidate for Georgia House District 120, held her second press conference to address the Athens housing crisis and to call on the Georgia General Assembly to end the rent control ban in Georgia at city hall on Monday.
Johnson began by describing the need for state rent control to prevent predatory investors and landlords in the community.
“We are not asking for our local government to break the law,” Johnson said. “We are asking our state legislators to give local government control, so that they can protect our tenants from greedy landlords, by repealing [the] Georgia ban on rent.”
This issue occurs in the context of the Florida-based real estate company Prosperity Capital Partners purchasing units in the neighborhoods of Lexington Heights, Highland Park, Rosemary Place and Hidden Pines.
Johnson then introduced Georgia House District 118 Rep. Spencer Frye, who defended the right for local governments to have control over decisions involving housing, rent and wages.
“There's a statewide ban on allowing locals to set minimum wage,” Frye said. “That's another way we can make our community better. We have a huge service industry population that cannot rent, and they can certainly not purchase homes here in Athens.”
The next speaker was Broderick Flanigan, an artist and Athens resident who is part of a campaign on behalf of tenants being displaced by Prosperity Capital Partners. He said the campaign sent a demand letter to the investment company, property management and some of the owners of the property management companies.
“We gave them a week to respond, which ended on Friday, Oct. 14 and still we've heard no response from the owners of prosperity Capital Partners, or the owners of strategic management partners and any of their affiliates,” Flanigan said. “We've since inundated some of the owners and investment partners with a social media campaign to let them know that we're not going to stand for this.”
The campaign has also met with Mayor Kelly Girtz, reached out to the sheriff’s office and Chief Judge Eric Norris.
Tenants and former tenants affected by the city's housing crisis also spoke at the conference. They were critical of the government, churches and other institutions for inadequately serving the individuals affected.
“They can do more than they said they can do,” said Lisa Walker in reference to local politicians, including Mayor Girtz and Rep. Frye. “I'm just tired. I'm tired of the tricks. I'm tired of the games, because that's all they playing is games.”
Walker is currently experiencing homelessness.
“Regardless if you standing out here with us, or regardless if you staying in your apartment, scared to come out,” said Barbara Daniel, who lived in Lexington Heights for 22 years. “When your day come, it will be you going to have 60 days to get out”.
Johnson concluded the conference by listing resources available on her website, including a petition, donation link and financial and legal services.