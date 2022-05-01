Mokah Jasmine Johnson hosted a launch party at the International Grill and Bar to kick off her campaign for District 120 in the Georgia House of Representatives.
Johnson previously ran for House District 117 in 2020, but lost to Republican Houston Gaines.
The event featured speakers, live entertainment and activities to promote the campaign and offer ways for people to get involved.
Imani Scott-Blackwell, the campaign manager, said Johnson was her mentor for many years when she started volunteering and organizing in Athens for an Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement event.
“She didn’t just become this person, this is who she is. And I’m truly honored to be able to support her in this way and to make sure that we get this victory at the end of the day because I believe it’s coming,” Scott-Blackwell said.
Lora Smothers, an Athens resident, described Johnson’s character and resilience.
“I feel like she’s the perfect person to herald in this new era of energy, this new era of action,” Smothers said.
Candidate for State Senate District 46, Andrew Ferguson, came to the event. He said he was proud to support Johnson when she ran in 2020 and is proud to support her now.
“She is unafraid of the current power structure that we have in this country, that is mostly white, mostly male. And she is not afraid to directly challenge them anytime that they are doing anything that is undemocratic or that is against working class people,” Ferguson said. “And I love that fearlessness that she has. She will not back down.”
Near the end of the event, Johnson spoke about her campaign motto of “protecting your freedom and respecting your voice.” She said everyday she walks by faith and she believes in the American dream because of her mother’s belief in it.
“I would not be here today if my mother did not believe and fight for something greater for her family, “ Mokah says.
She said her parents discouraged her from politics and instead stressed her education.
After getting her master’s degree, she ran for office and said she learned that politics was a dirty game. She realized many citizens are disengaged and miss opportunities to fight for things the community needs.
Johnson said she understands that the American dream that was promised is still a reach for the majority of people in this country.
Johnson said she is most passionate about policy relating to education, human rights and economic recovery. She said local policy is important because it has an enormous impact on people’s everyday lives.
Johnson said some parts of politics made her lose hope and she has had to rediscover her motivation.
“You’re not going to accomplish anything if you’re already mentally defeated. That’s why I understand the slogan of hope,” Mokah said. “And it means more to me now because of my parents' hope of a better opportunity. People hoping for different things is what makes them go after those things.”