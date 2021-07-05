Mokah Jasmine Johnson, former candidate for Georgia State House District 117, is launching the Justice for Black Lives Academy, a new social advocacy organization.
She is known for her 2020 campaign on “Bold Progress and Fearless Leadership" and is also an organizer, advocate and the co-founder of the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement, an organization dealing with children, education and racial justice. She believes that progress is critical in order to bring justice, equity and education to communities.
“After running for office in 2020, I’ve learned that nothing will change politically if we do not drastically change our political leaders," Johnson said. "We need individuals who are willing to fight for humanity.”
Johnson is launching the Justice for Black Lives Academy to recruit, prepare and support current and future political leaders, as well as community organizers, across Georgia who are committed to ending racism and taking action on the issues that negatively impact people of color.
Based on the knowledge and experience she gained through her campaign and community activism, Johnson plans to host a series of meetings and events through the Justice for Black Lives Academy to empower minority leaders, especially those who are young people of color, with the knowledge and resources to take part in political issues.
In an effort to promote the Justice for Black Lives Academy, Johnson is organizing three formal events throughout the year located around Georgia, mostly in places where there is a high population of people of color.
Within these locations, Johnson is reaching out to people through marketing and advertising as well as reaching out to other nonpartisan organizations.
“Now more than ever, we must hold our elected leaders accountable, unite against hate and continue to fight back, ” Johnson said. “I invite you to continue fighting with me.”
Through the process of founding the Justice for Black Lives Academy, Johnson hoped to make Georgia her first target to make the public aware of the social issues towards people of color.
Johnson wants to start off by holding these events in Georgia for the first year and then increase the number of events based on the academy’s progress.
“I would like for the campaign to spread across the country," Johnson said. "I’m not going to hold back when it comes to sharing my knowledge and experience.”
Johnson believes that change can be made and that it is up to the political leaders to put society on the right track.
“If they want to learn about local politics and are tired of the current leadership then they should check out the Justice for Black Lives Academy. We want to teach people how to advocate for [themselves] and issues that they care about,” Johnson said.