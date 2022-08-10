As of yesterday, there were 625 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Georgia, according to a press release from the Georgia Department of Public Health. With students returning to the University of Georgia campus and monkeypox infections increasing, here are some answers to common questions about the virus.
What is monkeypox?
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, monkeypox is a rare disease caused by an infection with the monkeypox virus. This virus is part of the same family of viruses as variola virus, which causes smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to those of smallpox, but typically much milder. Monkeypox is rarely fatal.
There are two types of monkeypox virus, according to the CDC: West African and Congo Basin. Infections in the current outbreak are from the West African variant.
How is monkeypox transmitted?
Monkeypox is transmitted via person-to-person contact. While monkeypox can be transmitted through sexual activities, it’s not a sexually-transmitted infection. Monkeypox is spread through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body fluids. It can also be spread via respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact, according to the DPH. Spread of the virus can occur through physical contact such as sex, cuddling, kissing or hugging.
Monkeypox can also spread through items that have come in contact with an infectious rash or fluids, such as touching the sheets or clothing of an infected person. However, this has not been identified as a common mode of transmission in the current outbreak, or for monkeypox in general, according to the DPH. More than 90% of people with monkeypox in the current outbreak reported having close, sustained physical contact with someone who has monkeypox, according to the DPH.
According to the CDC, people can also get monkeypox through attending crowded events or activities with close, sustained skin-to-skin contact. The CDC recommends considering how much close skin-to-skin may occur at an event or activity if there is a concern of contracting monkeypox.
How do I get tested for monkeypox?
The Northeast Health District offers local monkeypox testing. Symptoms for monkeypox can include headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, sore throat, nasal congestion or cough. But, testing is currently only available if a person has a rash, bumps or sores. People who are asymptomatic cannot be tested.
If you believe you have monkeypox and want to be tested, the first step is to isolate yourself at home, according to the Northeast Health District website. You should also call your medical provider to discuss testing options. If you don’t have a medical provider, you can call 706-340-0996 for guidance. The health district website encourages people to call to discuss their symptoms before visiting a provider in-person.
How do I get a vaccine for monkeypox?
The supply of the monkeypox vaccine is “extremely limited,” according to the Northeast Health District website. The vaccine is offered by appointment only, and only individuals at high risk of infection are prioritized. As of press time, the Northeast Health District website states they are currently not able to take new vaccine requests, but once more vaccines are available the screening form will be reactivated.
Appointments are available for people who are older than 18 and meet one of the following requirements:
- People who have been identified by public health officials as a contact of someone with monkeypox
- People who are aware that one of their sexual partners in the past 2 weeks has been diagnosed with monkeypox
- People who had multiple sexual partners in the past 2 weeks in an area with known monkeypox
Vaccination is not recommended for individuals experiencing monkeypox symptoms.