The first case of Monkeypox was announced to have been found in Georgia roughly a month ago, with the first Georgian diagnosed said to have lived in Metro Atlanta and had a recent history of international travel. At the time, the CDC was tracking a total of 19 cases of the disease nationwide.
As of July 15, the Department of Public Health (DPH) had confirmed 93 cases of Monkeypox in Georgia, a number more than double confirmed cases reported as of July 12, as the state is set to start the the rollout of vaccinations for the illness.
Vaccinations in Georgia are currently limited, with the DPH receiving only 3,000 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine, which enough for only 1,500 individuals since this is a two-dose vaccine series.
While allocations of the monkeypox vaccine will increase as production of the vaccine increases overall at a federal level, demand for the vaccine outweighs current supply.
In accordance with this shortage, the DPH is following the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to first prioritize monkeypox vaccination for high-risk individuals.
These prioritized groups are likely to be those who identify as homosexual men, or men who have recently had sexual interactions with other men regardless of their sexual orientation, as the majority of diagnosed cases so far have been of men living in metro areas who identify as this sexual preference.
Monkeypox is not sexually transmitted. It can be transmitted through direct contact with bodily fluids, respiratory particles, items that previously touched infected persons and through pregnancy from the pregnant person to their fetus.
Although this group does account for the majority of current cases however, anyone who has been in close contact with the monkeypox virus can contract the illness. Because of this, vaccination will further be recommended for those who have come in close contact with people who have caught virus as well as individuals who may have been exposed.
Vaccinations for the disease are not currently available in Athens-Clarke County, however vaccinations will be prioritized in the five major metro counties of Georgia – Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Cobb, and Clayton.
As vaccinations become more readily available however, the Athens-Clarke County area and surrounding regions will be more likely to have these vaccines locally available for those who fall under high risk categories or would like to receive the vaccination.
Additionally, because there is no residency requirement to receive the vaccination, anyone willing to travel to one of the five priority counties will likely be able to receive one after registering for an appointment and meeting other basic eligibility requirements.
The JYNNEOS vaccination is a two-vaccine series with 28 days in between doses, and is set to be able to be received in a number of locations throughout the state.
In the meantime, here are some simple steps to take to for monkeypox prevention:
- Avoiding close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.
- Not touching the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox.
- No close personal contact with someone infected with monkeypox.
- Do not share eating utensils, glasses, bedding, towels, or clothing of with a person with monkeypox.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water and use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when washing is not available.
For more information on monkeypox and its spread, please visit the CDC information page here.