Another weekend in the classic city means another chance of snowfall.
There is a 30% chance of rain and snow before 10 p.m. Friday night, then a slight chance of rain or freezing rain between 10 and 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service predicts less than half an inch of total nighttime snow could accumulate.
The low temperature of 25 degrees is met with an overcast and mostly cloudy skies Friday night.
A special weather statement of a light wintry mix is in place until 11 p.m. Friday night. Drivers should be cautious on slick roads tonight through Saturday morning, especially on elevated roadways such as bridges and overpasses.
The wintry weather mix will clear Saturday morning with a mostly sunny forecast and a high temperature near 45 degrees and low temperature 26 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Last Sunday snow began to fall in Athens around 11 a.m. and continued into the evening. The winter weather caused roads to ice and some businesses to close for the day.