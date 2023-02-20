Most of the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse will reopen on Tuesday, according to a post on the Athens-Clarke County government website. Some areas on the first floor will remain closed, including the Municipal Court.
The post said Superior Court Judge Eric Norris signed a third judicial emergency order for the affected areas on the first floor to remain closed or have limited access for continued bed bug treatment and inspection. According to the post, the areas are expected to be open as normal on Wednesday.