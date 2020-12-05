Over 260,000 people screened positive for moderate to severe levels of depression and anxiety between February and August, according to Mental Health America, indicating a rising mental health crisis as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a year that has left many riddled with anxiety, Athens-based mental health advocacy organization Nuçi’s Space is also celebrating 20 years of music and mental health awareness on Saturday.
“It is impossible to overstate the positive impact Nuçi's Space has had on the community, both in terms of direct benefits to clients, and in raising community sensitivity to mental health issues,” said David Barbe, director of the University of Georgia’s music business certificate program, who has worked with the organization since its inception.
Nuçi’s Space is named for musician and UGA student Nuçi Phillips, who died by suicide in 1996. His mother, Linda Phillips, recognized a need for more accessible mental health care, and from that came Nuçi’s Space.
The organization’s mission is to prevent suicide, according to its website. “With a focus on musicians, Nuçi’s Space advocates for and helps to alleviate the suffering for those living with a brain illness and fights to end the stigma of mental illness.”
Jesse Houle, newly-elected District 6 commissioner, was previously Nuçi’s Space’s operations manager and worked for the organization for almost five years.
“I don't think it's very hyperbolic to say that if it weren't for Nuçi’s Space I don't know if I'd be here right now,” Houle said. “I really feel like I got to bring my full messy self there, you know, and then I was really seen for the person I am.”
To celebrate the organization’s 20th anniversary, Nuçi’s Space will be streaming a number of presentations on YouTube to kick off a year-long celebration that showcases its counseling program, recording studio and highlights its volunteers. The stream starts at 7 p.m. and will feature interviews and special performances.
Disappointed that the pandemic prevented it from having an ideal 20th anniversary celebration, Nuçi’s Space instead realized it had a unique opportunity.
“We could create something special, with the help of our friends and supporters, to reach as far as the internet would allow us,” according to the event page.
However, according to Athens resident and UGA student Caitlin Santos, Nuçi’s Space has already created something special.
Santos, a third year music composition major from Duluth, first visited Nuçi’s Space as a 6-year-old, and returned as a college freshman.
“I think it’s important to say that everyone needs counseling… and it’s always a good idea to talk to someone in both the good and bad times,” Santos said. “My counselor is very much aware of the stress that comes with the music industry...most importantly, she spoke in a language I understood, music.”