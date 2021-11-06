As the Georgia Department of Public Health continues to roll out COVID-19 booster vaccinations to different clinics, hospitals and pharmacies around Georgia, select residents are scheduling appointments. I am the health editor at The Red & Black, and I got a COVID-19 Moderna booster shot at a Publix pharmacy in Johns Creek. This is my experience.

The entry process was the same as when I had gotten my first two doses. When I got to the pharmacy, I was given a paper to fill out which asked about any allergies I may have and if I was experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms beforehand.

I waited about 10 minutes after submitting the paperwork before I was called to the vaccine chair. There, the vaccine administrator asked me what vaccine I was getting, my name and my date of birth. I chose to get the vaccine on my left arm because I remembered the soreness I had felt after I got the first two doses and did not want my dominant right arm to feel sore.

After I got the vaccine I felt just fine. The vaccine administrator had me sit and wait for 15 minutes before giving me a new vaccine card with my booster shot documented. Since I felt no symptoms during those 15 minutes, I was free to leave.

The symptoms started about seven hours after getting the vaccine. I felt soreness in my arm and fatigue. I decided to keep busy and not rest since the symptoms were tolerable.

About nine hours after my dose, I felt a fever coming on and measured my temperature. The thermometer showed a temperature of 99.7 degrees Fahrenheit. My fatigue had gotten worse and I was not able to lift my elbow past my shoulder due to the pain. At this point, I decided to go to sleep for the night.

I woke up in the morning with body aches and fatigue, but was not experiencing any fever. I decided to exercise my arm by stretching it out and lifting low weights. This helped me regain a bit more function. I decided to take it easy that day for the vaccine to fully work and help my body gain immunity.

The whole day I did not experience any fever, but my fatigue and body aches did get worse and it was hard to keep my eyes open. Before I knew it, I had fallen asleep again by mid-day.

I woke up around the evening of the second day, and although the body aches were still at the forefront of my symptoms, my fatigue seemed to get better as I had rested. I decided to eat an early dinner and sleep again.

On the third day, I still exhibited symptoms. For the first two doses, my symptoms mostly just lasted for the first two days. However, after my booster shot, the symptoms were taking a toll on the third day as well. My body aches and fatigue worsened, but I still had no recurrence of fever and my arm soreness did improve. I decided to keep myself busy to force a more normal sleep schedule as I knew that could have also been a contributor to my fatigue getting worse.

My symptoms stayed consistent for the most part, and after the third day I felt a lot better. Although I still felt fatigued, it was not as immense as any of the prior days. All my symptoms were relieved by the night of the fourth day.

Overall, the experience was not easy, but it was definitely tolerable. Whenever I felt the hardships, I was able to remind myself that the vaccine was only to benefit me and whatever I was feeling because of the vaccine was still better than the negative effects of actually getting COVID-19.