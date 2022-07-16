The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has changed its name to the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and designated "988" as the new three-digit phone number effective July 16, according to an update on the website.
The Lifeline has received more than 20 million phone calls since its founding in 2005. This recent change from a 10-digit number to a three-digit number will make it easier for people to access this resource. People can also send text messages to "988".
When calling or texting the new number, people will be paired with trained counselors who will listen, understand and provide support and further resources if necessary.
The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline also offers a 24/7 chat here.