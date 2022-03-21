Hollis Terry IV will serve as the new public utilities department director for Athens-Clarke County, according to a March 17 press release. Terry has served in the interim position since the previous director Frank Stephens retired in April 2021.
“I am humbled to have the opportunity to work in a field I am very passionate about,” Terry said. “After 22 years in the environmental protection field, I can truly say I am home. The Public Utilities Department is a family with amazing technical skills. I look forward to continuing to protect the public health by reinvesting in ACCGov’s critical infrastructure.”
Terry has worked for the Public Utilities Department since 2015 and served in several roles as water reclamation superintendent, environmental engineer and assistant director, according to the press release. Prior to joining the Athens department Terry worked in supervisory roles with public water reclamation facilities since 1999 in Gwinnett County, Dekalb County and the City of Gainesville.
"Hollis has risen through the ranks of the department and established himself as an excellent leader who knows Public Utilities' operations and culture," Manager Blaine Williams said. "He has connected with our incredible staff in continuing the department's exceptional provision of services to their customers while looking to grow and adapt to future needs and changes."
The public utilities department provides drinking water for public health, fire protection and economic prosperity, according to the release. The department "conveys and reclaims wastewater using environmentally responsible methods."