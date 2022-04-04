Dr. Amanda Gorham, who has served as interim principal since December 2021, has been named the principal of Clarke Middle School, according to a Friday Clarke County School District press release.
The Clarke County Board of Education approved the hire of Gorham on March 31 following the unexpected removal of former principal Chris Pendley in December 2021. She has served as the interim principal for four months.
“I am excited to continue serving as principal of Clarke Middle School and look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with all of our school’s stakeholders,” Gorham said. “I believe that all students are capable of success, and it is the job of educators to discover what fuels a student’s fire and to then guide them toward achieving their goals and dreams.”
Gorham has worked in Title I public education for 20 years and served as a teacher, coach, guidance counselor, assistant principal and principal in several different school districts in grades pre-K-12, according to the press release.
This isn’t Gorham’s first time in a chief position either. She was the principal at Macon County Middle School prior to joining CCSD in 2018 as the associate principal at Clarke Central High School.
“Dr. Gorham’s passion and advocacy for her students and her proven success in empowering them academically, socially, and emotionally will continue to serve Clarke Middle School well,” CCSD superintendent Dr. Xernona Thomas said. “In her own words, she is ‘committed to creating an environment that serves the whole child,’ and with her leadership and the hard work and dedication of her staff, we know we will see positive outcomes at CMS.”
However, questions are still pending on Pendley’s sudden removal that shocked parents and teachers alike. CCSD has not given an explanation for Pendley’s mid-year removal, but he has since been reassigned to the human resources department without a job title.