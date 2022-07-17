Yet another new COVID-19 variant is on the rise. Two sub-variants of the Omicron variant, deemed Omicron BA.4 and Omicron BA.5 respectively, are now spreading throughout the country.
BA.5, the more contagious and threatening of the two new variants, first began as a very small portion of cases under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s variant tracker in early May. Now, the BA.5 variant accounts for nearly 54% of cases in the U.S.
One of the most unusual characteristics of the variant is how much it has spread in such a short amount of time, especially as it has spread during the warmer months where disease tends to spread more slowly.
This trend has many concerned about how the variant is spreading overall, causing many to question if this particular variant can be transmitted outdoors, a location usually considered to be safer under CDC guidelines.
According to Thomas Russo, M.D., professor and chief of infectious disease at the University at Buffalo in New York, the likelihood of contracting this variant while outdoors is more likely than with any previous variant, however this is just due to its higher level of contagiousness overall.
“You’re much less likely to get infected outdoors than you are indoors—that’s unequivocal”, said Dr. Russo in an article published in Prevention magazine. “However, if you’re in close quarters with an individual in close quarters for a longer period of time, you’re still at risk of getting infected.”
At the end of the day, the likelihood of catching this variant is similar to any other, in that it comes down mainly to proximity to an infected person, and airflow and ventilation of the space you’re in when in contact with an infected individual.
BA.5 however is the most contagious variant encountered so far in the pandemic, so both indoor and outdoor locations do become of proportionately greater risk.
Here’s what you need to know about the virus and its direct impacts on the Athens community:
- Overall, COVID-19 cases in Athens are currently averaging 38 cases per day, or about 30 cases per every 100,000 individuals.
- Between June 30 and July 13, the Athens-Clarke County government reported 463 total COVID-19 cases, a number comprised of cases from all variants.
- As of the week preceding July 4, COVID-19 cases in Clarke County were up 21.8% from the week prior.
- The local Oconee County Library has reduced hours throughout the upcoming week, and will be closed on the weekend dates of July 16 and 17 due to staff COVID-19 exposure, and a subsequent staffing shortage from this exposure.
As true throughout much of the recent pandemic, the best defense is vaccination and isolating from individuals who are infected. Another reliable line of defense is regular testing, which can help protect you and others in the community to reduce potential spread.
The government is working to continue providing more accessibility to at-home testing, which can provide some peace of mind during summer travel, outdoor gatherings and reunions and other activities where exposure to COVID-19 may be more likely.