The Clarke County School District Board of Education recently appointed Beverly Ford as the new principal for Coile Middle School, according to a CCSD news release. Ford is replacing the current principal, Marsha Thomas, who is retiring after working in the CCSD for 22 years.
Ford has worked in the school district since 2006 and is stepping into this role from her current position as assistant principal at Coile, according to the release. She previously served as interim principal and assistant principal at Alps Road Elementary School.
Ford underwent a screening process through Coile’s Local School Governance Team where candidates from an applicant pool were selected to interview and then chosen candidates were moved forward in the hiring process, according to the release.
Ford has a doctorate in P-12 education leadership from Georgia Southern University, a master’s degree in special education from Piedmont College and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from North Carolina Central University, according to the release.
“I have enjoyed each experience along my educational journey and excited about my next role as principal at Coile Middle,” Ford said in the release. “It is my goal to engage and empower every child and to have them feel a part of the Cougar family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.