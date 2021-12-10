After a sewage backup flooded Natalie Brans and Marianna Martin’s apartment in early July, Whistlebury Properties management promised to clean up their apartment before they moved back in, saying only the living room floor and a few rugs were damaged.
Martin and Brans began calling frequently for updates on the cleanup effort, but Whistlebury kept pushing back the dates of their repairs, they said. After returning from summer break, Brans said management told the women their apartment needed some more work and gave them a new unit.
When Brans and Martin went to move out their belongings on Aug. 14, they found their old apartment was uninhabitable. Much of the unit was covered with mold and water damage, with many of their possessions destroyed. Whistlebury Property Manager Christopher Bozeman declined to comment on what actions management took to clean their apartment.
“The people who work in the office have continuously basically gaslit us by telling us that, ‘Oh, y’all just have really bad luck, sucks to be y’all’ and will not just admit that the apartment is completely mismanaged,” Brans said. “If they’ve done their due diligence, there’s no way that the majority of these things could have happened.”
The Red & Black interviewed current and former tenants about their often similar experiences living at Whistlebury. Collectively, tenants criticized management’s inability to effectively fix their maintenance concerns and their patchy communication. Property management has recently taken steps to redress concerns, but tenants remain skeptical.
Brans and Martin’s problems continued as they moved into their newly-assigned unit, which had a host of issues, including mold. After originally offering a $100 gift card, Brans and Martin said Whistlebury promised them $900 each in compensation but did not put the promise in writing. As of Dec. 10, they have not received the money.
Given their problems, tenants are displeased about next year’s rent increases. Whistlebury is raising monthly rent prices by an average of $200 for all tenants inhabiting its 626 bedspaces, said Tracy Downing, regional manager of Whistlebury’s owning company, Core Spaces.
In June, former owner James Wallace sold Whistlebury Properties to Core Spaces, a nationwide real estate company, for just over $48 million. The company plans to acquire over $1 billion in assets of student residential real estate across the country, according to a company press release.
“I wish I could prevent leaks from happening and tenants having a perfect apartment and never having anything go wrong with it. But unfortunately, that’s not how things work,” Bozeman said. “Once the issue comes up we take care of it as fast as we can.”
Continuous poking
Jake Fuller said he spent two years asking for someone to stop the leaks in his bedroom ceiling. An Nguyen waited a month for someone to clean the mold out of her closet, she said, but the repair person left a hole in the ceiling when they left. Liz Carlin said that thanks to a broken water line, which Whistlebury said was working properly, Liz Carlin owes $588 to her water provider.
Current and former tenants frequently reported that their maintenance requests — filed through an online portal, phone or email — often went unanswered for multiple days, sometimes months, despite multiple submissions. Even when Whistlebury promised to send crews, tenants said they would arrive later than promised and were often unable to fix their issues.
When maintenance crews or individuals would arrive, tenants often reported they were unable to solve their problems. Tenants with long-standing maintenance concerns grew used to seeing maintenance workers arrive, poke around and say there was nothing they could do.
“It’s never like one company or one person,” Brans said. “It’s always different people and they always seem to not know what’s going on, like they were not told what the issue was.”
Students facing issues with their off-campus living situations is not a new phenomenon, but Whistlebury tenants said management’s communication with them was unprofessional. Scores reported Whistlebury making empty promises about addressing their maintenance issues. Two tenants reported feeling like Whistlebury had been ignoring their calls at some point, and management’s aversion for putting its promises in writing.
Until hiring its community engineering manager in mid-October, management did not archive phone or verbal communications about tenants maintenance concerns, Downing said.
Before hiring more staff, Whistlebury used a third-party vendor, which Downing and Bozeman declined to name, to supply maintenance crews to handle tenants’ problems. Whistlebury did not manage those crews, Downing said. When asked how frequently those crews were unable to fix tenants’ problems, Downing said “it was more than we’d like.”
Whistlebury’s previous maintenance crew — which tenants also said was slow-moving — decided to not stay with the property following Core Spaces’ acquisition of the property, Bozeman said.
“We just have been trying to find the right people that have the right qualifications, and it’s been a difficult task. I think anybody would say that right now, and not just in property management,” Bozeman said. “Just trying to find qualified help is very difficult.”
Since July, the Athens-Clarke County Code Enforcement Division has detailed seven code cases against the complex, which ACC Code Enforcement Administrator John Spagna described as more than an average amount for student apartment complexes within the same time frame.
Spagna said tenants should read the Georgia Landlord Tenant Handbook and their lease agreements carefully to better educate themselves on what falls under management’s responsibility.
“When we get involved, it’s because you have a renter who feels that the property manager hasn’t rectified the issue, and obviously there [are] two sides to every story,” Spagna said. “We’ll make a call to the property manager to find out what their side of the story is.”
What’s next for Whistlebury?
Since October, Whistlebury has hired its community engineer manager and other maintenance personnel. Management now handles most of its maintenance requests in-house and is looking to hire more maintenance technicians, Bozeman said.
“As of today, we’re in a much better situation,” Downing said.
Whistlebury also plans to install fencing around Whistlebury Walk to make the complex more secure, and Bozeman said Whistlebury is in the process of completing its quarterly inspections of all its units.
Downing said Core Spaces will renovate all of its apartments with new flooring, paint and furniture packages starting in May 2022 and continuing through the end of the summer. The student center will also be repainted and an elevator will be installed.
Dakota Werner worked in the Whistlebury office as a student employee for three years until the end of this summer. During her time working for the complex, Werner said severe understaffing caused persistent maintenance issues, but that the management, especially Bozeman, cares for the residents and tries their best to resolve concerns.
“I feel like things might be off to a slow start with the new management, but I think it’s kind of growing pains,” Werner said. “And I think that [their] intentions are really great, and I think that they are heading in a positive direction.”
Robert Cairns, an Atlanta attorney who represents tenants’ cases against their landlords, said tenants should keep detailed records of their maintenance requests, recommending email as the best way to submit them.
He also advised tenants to screenshot any work orders submitted through Whistlebury’s online portal, since tenants do not receive receipts outside their resident portal.
Cairns said some Whistlebury tenants may have a legal case against management for their failure to repair maintenance issues, but pointed out lawsuits are expensive undertakings and only favor tenants who have suffered exorbitant damages.
“You’ve got to realize there’s an economic reality of how much money do you want to spend to try to get a few hundred bucks out of your landlord,” Cairns said. “If your landlords treat you poorly, I advise you to leave them a one-star Google review and move out.”
Martin and Brans are currently in a state of limbo with Whistlebury management. After refusing to sign the lease for their new unit — which stipulated they would be responsible for any water damage caused by leaky pipes — the pair’s lawyer asked Whistlebury for a month-to-month lease so the women could leave if any new issues arise. As of Dec. 10, Whistlebury management has yet to respond to their request, Martin and Brans said.
“It just feels like there’s a lot of structural issues and I never feel fully safe here. I feel like this ceiling could just fall in,” Martin said.