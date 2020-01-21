Alvin “A.J.” Spitzner, a 28-year-old I.T. technician from Newton County, announced his campaign for the 10th U.S. Congressional District in a Jan. 20 press release.
The 10th District covers counties from Henry to Columbia and Barrow to Johnson, including part of Clarke County, and it is currently represented by Republican Jody Hice.
Spitzner previously worked for a factory that closed with only a month’s notice. Spitzner supports some Democrats’ demands for universal healthcare.
Additionally, Spitzner is a strong advocate for bringing internet access to rural areas of Georgia, according to his website. As of 2018, about 28% of rural Georgians lacked access to fixed terrestrial broadband, according to PolitiFact, and as of this year, roughly 12% of Georgia’s population is underserved.
According to Spitzner’s website, “A.J. believes rural Georgia needs internet now. Federal money is being allocated to large companies in the form of corporate welfare … A.J. believes that fair taxation of these companies is the answer. Corporate tax dollars can be used to complete rural internet infrastructure for Georgia and other states with the same problem.”
Spitzner is also an advocate for action to combat climate change and abortion rights.
The Democratic primary will be held on May 19, 2020, according to Ballotpedia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.