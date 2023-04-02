On Friday, Dignidad Inmigrante en Athens hosted the Justice for Adriana Castañeda rally and vigil at the Athens-Clarke County City Hall, with support from the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement, to honor the life of Castañeda, seek justice for her and others that are missing and call for an end to violence against women.
Castañeda, 38, was reported missing on March 7, three days after her family and friends last reported seeing her. On March 21, a body was found in a wooded area near Maple Forge Drive and Lavender Road that was confirmed to be Castañeda. The area where the body was found was three miles away from Castañeda’s residence, where she was last seen, according to a WSB-TV article.
A crowd gathered around the steps of City Hall, listening to testimonies from members of DIA and the Athens community who spoke about the circumstances surrounding Castañeda’s disappearance and death and about her goals, aspirations and character. Each speaker stood behind a large framed photo of Castañeda, where attendees later laid flowers in memory of her.
A woman only identified as Ivonne addressed the crowd, stating that she was a very close friend of Castañeda, and that she had gone to the police several times with information regarding Castañeda and her disappearance, but had been dismissed up until the day Castañeda was found.
She said the police only aided in the search for Castañeda for one day, and said since she was an adult, she may not want to be found.
“My question to the police is, ‘So, does being an adult guarantee security?’ I learned that being an adult takes away your right to be searched for as a missing person,” Ivonne said.
Ivonne said that on March 15, she found an old phone that belonged to Castañeda that was logged into an email account linked to Castañeda’s phone number. Ivonne noticed that Castañeda’s location had been turned off and some accounts deleted, and she said her doubts had been confirmed.
She said she then took the phone and information to the police, who initially refused it. The police did take email login information from Ivonne, but later admitted they had written the email down incorrectly and did not gain access to the account.
Ivonne said she was eventually able to get into Castañeda’s Facebook account, and retrieve her location from the last message she sent. She sent the information to the police, and Castañeda was found that day. She said she wished she had checked sooner.
“My anger became strength, my intelligence despair,” Ivonne said. “Adriana, my best friend, is no longer here. She doesn’t speak or feel anymore. She is resting now. Only she knows the truth. I could go home and cry from her death but no. Today, my mourning is courage, strength. Today, I speak in the name of Adriana because I have a daughter, a sister, a mother, a mother-in-law, a neighbor. We all run the risk of disappearing and not being searched for.”
After all of the testimonials, prayers, singing and calls to action, the group marched down College Avenue to College Square Plaza, yelling chants calling for justice for Castañeda, and “ni una más” — not one more.
Ester Carrillo, the DIA coordinator for the event, said she and others feel that Castañeda’s case was not properly handled because she was a woman and Latina.
“I've always thought of Athens as someplace safe, tranquil,” Carrillo said. “The fact that someone from our community could disappear for two weeks without being searched for properly is something that I can't accept.”
Carrillo recalled a case of a missing person in Athens that she had seen where a 58-year-old white woman went missing, and police found her immediately after, but police had said because Castañeda was an adult she was probably just out doing something and was not worth looking for.
“I thought to myself that made me mad because it's not her age, it's the color of her skin…it seemed like they weren't really taking [her friends] seriously,” Carrillo said.
Miki Chastain decided to attend the vigil because she said she has been working with migrants and refugees, knows many other people in attendance and wanted to support them and their community. Chastain is a pastor with the United Methodist Church, who also had a large presence at the rally, with another pastor leading prayer during the vigil.
“I know some of these folks and when I heard they were hurting, and grieving, and wanting to find out what's happened to their community member, and their sister, and their friend, I said I would just come and stand with them,” Chastain said.
Chastain said as a white woman, she feels she has a platform many others do not have, and wants to use her privilege to help bring light to issues among the immigrant community in Athens.
As a pastor and a member of the community, Chastain said she feels it is necessary to stand alongside women in the immigrant community and help amplify their voices. She said she believes holding rallies is important to bring issues that often go unnoticed to the attention of those in power or those in more privileged communities with different backgrounds.
Carrillo said she hopes that as a result of the rally, the authorities will take the community more seriously, and that Castañeda’s case will influence others to mobilize.
“I don't want to myself end up disappearing tomorrow and nobody's looking for me or really doing anything,” Carrillo said. “I want Adriana to be the last one.”