For the last two football seasons, Georgia Bulldog fans all over the country rang in the New Year hoping to soon ring the Chapel Bell in celebration of a national championship title. Once again, that hope came true with the University of Georgia’s defeat over Texas Christian University .
However, the football players and coaches are not the only ones who spend months preparing for the trials, tribulations and celebrations that such a high-stakes football season brings.
The 2022-2023 football season proved to be especially action-packed for local stores. As the season began, consumer traffic increased as fans all over the country were still riding the high of last year’s national title while also hoping for another one.
One of those stores is The Red Zone, a merchandise store located in downtown Athens. Scott Towe and his wife, Mindy Towe, have owned and operated the establishment for 20 years.
“When the team is victorious, as they were last year and this year, we do not take it for granted,” Scott Towe wrote in an email to The Red & Black. “These wins just open the door to a ’bonus season’ starting in January.”
For Georgia fans, the excitement of a championship does not fade quickly. While the victory takes place in January, it can be a year-long celebration.
Megan Yenzer, the manager of B-Unlimited, a clothing store in downtown Athens, acknowledged this.
“In our store, we have one side that is just filled with Natty stuff,” Yenzer said earlier in the 2022 season. “Fans are wanting to get their Natty stuff from 2021 if they haven’t gotten it already.”
Earlier this season, ESPN’s College Gameday came to Athens for one of the most anticipated SEC matchups – the Georgia Bulldogs, defending national champions, versus the Tennessee Volunteers.
Yenzer, along with many other managers, experienced the stress that follows large events like this. Over the course of the last three years, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, under-staffing has been an obstacle too often experienced by small businesses.
“We usually only have one person working at a time. But a lot of times, it’ll get busy, and then there’s a line and it gets stressful, especially if we don’t have a chance to restock,” Yenzer said. “It's kind of a hassle in that sense.”
While the stress of an increase in customers can take a toll on a small business, Sam Johnson, owner of Bear Hug Honey Company, has taken it as an opportunity to expand his inventory to appease the gameday crowds.
“We started carrying some UGA art from a local artist named Heidi Hensley, and since doing that, we have [added] more Athens and UGA stuff,” Johnson said. “That has been helpful for the gameday crowds.”
The challenges of the regular season are essential when preparing for the most exciting, yet nerve-wracking time of year – the playoffs.
“Months and many late-night hours go into the planning for something that may not even happen. For instance, if a last-second field goal at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve sails through the posts instead of wide left,” Towe wrote in an email.
The Georgia Bulldogs remained victorious throughout the entirety of the 2022-2023 season, finally resulting in the ultimate win – the title of back-to-back national champions.
The days following the victory made up for the stress these small businesses faced over the last months. In providing merchandise to fans, these stores helped keep the magic of big wins alive for Georgia football fans.
“As the party was going strong outside on Clayton Street in the early hours of Tuesday morning, we were preparing for the best kind of storm possible,” Towe wrote in an email. “By the time this article is [published], we will be physically and mentally exhausted… with no complaints.”