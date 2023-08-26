Last January, Chick-fil-A pledged $1.5 million to create the Youth Lead Georgia program in conjunction with The University of Georgia. The effort will be led by J.W. Fanning Institute for Leadership Development, a unit of UGA Public Service and Outreach.
The program is planning to recruit 30-40 rising sophomores and juniors from around Georgia to take part in a leadership development program. The accepted students will attend overnight sessions in Athens, Cartersville, south Georgia, Columbus and Atlanta. According to the Fanning Institute, these sessions will teach leadership and civic skills, provide networking opportunities and connect students from around Georgia.
“Creating a pipeline of leaders is one of the most important things a community can do to help ensure its sustainability and resilience,” said Jennifer Frum, vice president for UGA Public Service and Outreach, in a UGA press release.
The first program will take place from Jan. 20 to Jan 22, 2024, and the last will take place from Nov. 3-4, 2024. In addition to the five mandatory sessions, students will be able to participate in a youth leadership summit at UGA in July 2024.
“The program provides an opportunity for future leaders to develop their personal skills and network with peers and potential mentors to build a foundation for success,” said Matt Bishop, Fanning Institute director.
In order to support the application of the leadership skills learned during the program, Rodney Bullard, CEO of Atlanta-based nonprofit The Same House, will donate a further $100,000 over the next three years for students to use in creating and executing key projects in their own communities. Aside from Bullard’s financial support, the program will also draw on extant youth development programs from around Georgia to recruit students and operate the sessions.
Nominations for the Youth LEAD Georgia program must come from adults and will close Sept. 1. Once nominated, students will have until Sept. 30 to fill out their applications. Interested adults can fill out the interest form here.