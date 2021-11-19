Editor’s note: The last names of people interviewed has been omitted for fear of retaliation.
Late in the afternoon on Oct. 8, 2021, a Bobcat dug into the rich red earth of a North Georgia hillside. The sky had finally cleared from a week of rain. The ground and grass were still wet, but work on the remote gun range could begin again.
This range wouldn’t be open to the public and it wouldn’t be for profit, but those aren’t the only things that make it unique.
“Shooting ranges can be ostracizing for many folks who may lean left of center, especially for BIPOC and LGBTQ+ individuals,” the range’s GoFundMe page, titled “Building an Alternative Shooting Range,” reads. “From confederate flags and thin blue line stickers, to targets depicting people of color and casual microaggressions of staff or other range visitors, the long standing culture around guns and ranges hasn't been one of diversity.”
The range’s construction was spearheaded by members of the North Georgia chapter of the Socialist Rifle Association. Oct. 31 marked the group’s first training day since construction on the range began, and was noted a success by the organizers. Members aren’t solely occupied with shooting, though. In fact, guns are only a part of their purpose.
Their mission statement reads, “We recognize all aspects of self and community defense to include topics such as firearms, disaster relief, medicine, logistics, agriculture, general survival skills and other pursuits necessary to unify and strengthen communities against the hardships of life under capitalism.”
The SRA is not a militia, nor do the individual members claim to speak for their organization as a whole. Its website describes the organization as a social welfare group. The group incorporated as a nonprofit LLC in New Mexico in 2018 following years of communities on and offline expressing interest in left-oriented gun use and mutual aid. The SRA now includes almost 6,000 members and more than sixty chapters nationwide.
Addison, a member of the North Georgia SRA said other members of the organization assist with ongoing efforts of Free99Fridge, a community fridge building project in Atlanta, but declined to speak publicly regarding their volunteer work. In fact, all members interviewed declined to speak on record citing a variety of safety reasons, including past acts of aggression by far-right groups in the North Georgia area.
These dangers aren’t exclusive to fringe groups. Mokah Jasmine Johnson, president of the Athens Anti Discrimination Movement, noted that these are common concerns for left wing organizers, even in stereotypically “blue” cities with high liberal voter turnout, like Athens. Johnson said a lot of people both outside of and within AADM don’t feel like they can publicly voice their political opinions.
“They're afraid of the backlash from being vocal,” Johnson said, “Because there is a backlash when you stand up against certain injustices in this community.”
The SRA’s contribution to Georgia’s mutual aid network is reflected in the North Georgia chapter’s partnership with Mutual Aid Disaster Relief and other organizations across the Southeast in the wake of the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida. In a grassroots community effort, mutual aid affinity groups in Athens and Atlanta and the North Georgia chapter of the SRA worked to raise funds and run supply drives from Georgia to Louisiana.
“In Atlanta, I put out a call for donations. I connected with the North Georgia Socialist Rifle Association or the SRA, and they had a trailer,” said Sav Patterson, of Atlanta Mutual Aid Disaster Relief.
Oso, a member of the SRA said that members of the community filled the trailer up with relief supplies over the course of the week to send to a distribution point in New Orleans.
“Folks from Mutual Aid Disaster Relief down in the area go to that location, pick up those supplies and then bring it to the people in the highly affected areas of Houma and Laplace,” Oso said. “It was very well-coordinated between all of us and I'm hopeful to see this continue.”
Johnson said part of the fear of retribution for members of groups like the SRA is in part due to employment contracts. The University of Georgia is the top employer in Athens, and one of the documents all new University System of Georgia employees are required to sign is a security questionnaire and loyalty oath.
According to USG’s new employee orientation, “If a person does not sign the oath, the act then instructs that [the person] be taken from the payroll and not be permitted to receive any payment from the State.”
According to the oath, the state of Georgia and the United States government should have “no reasonable grounds to believe that [a USG employee] is a subversive person.” The oath defines a subversive person as someone who “commits, acts, advocates or teaches” the overthrow of the U.S. or State of Georgia government, or who is part of a subversive organization.
Goat, another member of the SRA, expressed concern that while these types of safeguards are in place to protect against extremist groups, they are typically also used to justify going after left-leaning organizations like the SRA.
Addison echoed these fears. She said people are photographed at protests, and their photos are sent to their employers to try to get them fired.
“It doesn't matter how peaceful you try to be. If your movement threatens capitalism, you will be threatened by the state,” Addison said. “You see what happened to the Black Panthers with COINTELPRO.”
Other members of the group echoed the sentiment, drawing comparisons between their community service endeavors and the Free Children’s Breakfast Program the Black Panther Party organized.
That’s where organizing behind the scenes comes into play. Johnson said people afraid or unwilling to be front and center typically fill roles in which they can more indirectly help movement members.
For their part, the SRA forbids armed protests under the SRA banner and continues their work outside the limelight.
“Opposing fascism and reactionary ideologies is a multifront struggle,” their FAQ page states, “And we fulfill the education portion of that struggle.”