A North Oconee High School team of four students and a teacher was among 57 winners in a national NASA TechRise Student Challenge announced on Jan. 21. The NOHS team – Andrew Allen, Jack Armstrong, Michael Im, Ian Shi and teacher sponsor Scott Thompson – will receive $1,500 to fund their compressibility of water in microgravity experiment under Bernoulli’s Principle and secure a spot for their experiment on a NASA-sponsored suborbital flight.
The challenge entailed forming a team and submitting a proposal for an experiment on either a suborbital rocket or high-altitude balloon. The NOHS students chose the suborbital rocket action and their design was selected based on originality, quality of the plan, impact on education and/or society and timeline feasibility.
The NOHS Team has until June to create the experiment and place it in a box sent by NASA, granting the experiment a spot on the commercial flight set to launch next year.
According to the NASA press release regarding the challenge, the rocket will be operated by UP Aerospace, Raven Aerostar or Blue Origin, the suborbital spaceflight services company owned by Jeff Bezos.
Thompson said he first heard about the program last summer from a counselor of the school who sent out the information. He sent emails to his former and current students at the beginning of the school year to gauge interest.
Allen, Armstrong, Im and Shi then began a nearly semester-long project of designing the experiment proposal.
The team’s experiment uses Bernoulli's Principle, a fundamental fluid dynamics equation that states “an increase in the speed of a fluid occurs simultaneously with a decrease in pressure or a decrease in the fluid's potential energy,” according to SKYbrary, a website on aviation safety. The principle has a wide range of everyday applications, in industries that rely on engineering fluid dynamic, such as aerospace wing design for example.
The NOHS team wants to test this principle in microgravity since it is difficult to test on Earth without a zero-gravity atmosphere. Armstrong said the equation “hasn’t really been experimented with in zero gravity”. The principle relies on gravitational force as a factor, so taking it away could have a drastic outcome and test the very foundation of the principle.
“We have a 30-minute block every day where we get to work on it. I think it really just started with kind of an interest in fluid dynamics,” said Armstrong, a junior at NOHS.
Allen, Im and Shi agreed with Armstrong's ideas for the proposal, which pushed them to form a team and join the challenge.
The team is currently ordering parts for the experiment, some which come from countries like Japan and Germany and are expected to arrive in a few months.
“I like the challenges of it,” said Allen, also a junior at NOHS. “We ran into some problems with the weight so it was just kind of problem solving. I guess the success of figuring all that out was just fun to do.”
However, the time commitment to the project is no easy feat and all four students balance Advanced Placement classes amongst other things.
“There’s always weekends and there’s little pockets of time,” said Im, a NOHS junior. “The thirty-minute block of time during the day will once again be dedicated to the project, when necessary.”
All four students aspire to go into science fields ranging from aerospace engineering to physics.
“The students here, they’ve really done all the work,” said Thompson. “I think it was a really unique experience. There’s a whole other set of challenges they will face [building the experiment] but it will be neat to watch them work through.”