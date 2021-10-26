On Oct. 25, second-year students from the Medical College of Georgia convened at Nuçi’s Space to provide patient care for a free mobile health clinic. Monday’s clinic was part of a series at Nuçi’s, with three more scheduled on Nov. 1, Nov. 15 and Nov. 29. The free clinics’ flyer reads, “No insurance no problem,” and that isn’t the only way these clinics benefit the community.
The clinics are free for anyone who’s uninsured and they are open to everyone, not just musicians. Medical students take basic measurements like blood glucose levels, blood pressure and listen to heart and breath sounds.
Then, the on-staff clinician Dr. Susan Podolsky writes prescriptions and refers patients to specialists if needed. Brett Szymik, a Medical College faculty member and mobile clinic coordinator, anticipates that the clinic will soon be able to also offer HIV testing.
The clinic is also an invaluable learning opportunity for the students that help run it. In addition to being a mandatory part of their coursework, according to Szymik, for students early in their careers, this might be one of the first chances they have to interact with patients one-on-one, often for 30 to 45 minutes at a time. During their interactions, they are closely supervised by a clinician and are able to have experiences outside of the simulated patient-care environment in medical school.
The time students spend with patients is a luxury, as well. According to Podolsky, the average face-to-face time a patient has with a doctor tends to be around 15 minutes.
Working with patients from different backgrounds also helps build patience and understanding. Podolsky said most medical students are insured and the clinics help them understand what it’s like working with patients who don’t have the same financial access to health care.
2020 estimates from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services indicate that roughly 12% of Athens-Clarke County residents, excluding undocumented migrants, are uninsured.
“Until the magical day comes when you have free healthcare, everyone needs a free clinic,” Lesley Cobbs, Nuçi’s Space counseling advocate and clinic coordinator said, “The bulk of people are working poor and Georgia has no expanded Medicare.”
While demand has picked up for the clinic in 2021, it took a little while to get off the ground. Cobbs said this is in large part because both Nuçi’s Space and most music venues in Athens have been shut down for the majority of the COVID-19 pandemic. The majority of the clinic’s advertising has been through fliers posted on message boards and venue green rooms around town and tucked into shopping bags at local music stores.
Overall, patient turnout is on the rise. Cobbs said each clinic this fall has had an attendance rate of three to four patients, and clinic organizers expect that attendance will increase as live music performances return to their pre-pandemic frequencies.
Clinic organizers understand that lack of insurance isn’t the only barrier to medical care access.
“We’re trying to go to where the people are,” Szymik said, referring to other pop-up clinic locations in the area.
According to Podolsky, these include locations at Hilsman Middle School and Pine Wood Estates North. There are also free and low cost clinics associated with local hospitals, Mercy Health Center and the Athens Nurses Clinic.
The students who help run the clinics see the value in their work as well.
“It makes me, as a medical student, realize, like, why I got involved with what I wanted to do,” Jordan Baker, a second-year medical student working at Monday’s clinic, said. “It’s very cliche, but it’s just the truth. In my mind, there’s just nothing more powerful than helping people that don’t have the means to make ends meet. Being able to contribute to that, even if it’s a small fraction, is definitely something pretty special.”