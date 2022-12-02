Former President Barack Obama spoke at Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock’s early voting rally in Atlanta on Thursday evening to support the senator and encourage Georgians to vote in the Dec. 6 Georgia Senate runoff election.
Although Warnock led the Nov. 8 Senate election in Georgia with almost 37,000 votes more than his opponent, according to the Associated Press, he didn’t gain the required majority to win the race, sending the senator and Republican nominee Herschel Walker into a runoff.
The runoff has Warnock and those endorsing his campaign advocating for early voting “one more time,” as the senator and his supporters have chanted at rallies all around the state.
At the packed Dec. 1 rally, a DJ played popular songs like Prince’s “Kiss,” “Wobble” by V.I.C. and Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love” before celebrity guests like actor and director America Ferrera and “Tru” singer Lloyd took to the stages to voice their support for Warnock’s campaign. Actor Tessa Thompson was another notable figure in the audience at the event.
Warnock spoke shortly after his supporters, highlighting the importance of voting in his second runoff election for a Georgia Senate seat.
“Georgia, it’s time to raise your voice, because this race is about character and competence. I know we have political differences. That’s part of what makes this country a great country. But let me tell you, this is not about Republicans and Democrats. This is not about right and left, this is about the difference between right and wrong,” Warnock said.
Obama concluded the series of speakers at Warnock’s rally, encouraging the cheering audience to do their part and vote for Warnock because “we all know we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
“You have the power to decide this election. You have the power to determine the course of this country,” Obama said.
Obama acknowledged Warnock’s opponent, commenting on the viral video of Walker debating werewolves versus vampires during a campaign speech to point to his endorsement of Warnock as the better candidate.
“He can be anything he wants to be, except for a United States Senator,” Obama said of Walker.
Obama emphasized the significance of a Warnock win even with the Democratic Party having a 50-49 control of the Senate, saying “51 is better than 50” and that Georgia can set an example for the future generation with this Democrat victory.
At the end of his speech, Obama referenced two pivotal figures of persistence, civil rights activist John Lewis and Ann Nixon Cooper, activist who, at 106 years old, voted for Obama in the 2008 presidential election.
This kind of voter persistence, according to Obama, will lead to a reelection for Warnock and will “keep Georgia and America on a path to a better future.”
Early voting in Athens ends Friday at 5 p.m. before Election Day on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.