Beginning as early as Wednesday, Oconee and Foundry streets will be closed from East Broad Street for about a month for an emergency Georgia Department of Transportation project. The project will also include a brief, temporary reconfiguration of the five-way intersection of East Broad, Oconee and Thomas streets for a manhole adjustment.

According to a GDOT press release, the project will replace a 130-year-old culvert near the Farmer’s Exchange building. The project is set to be finished in September, with GDOT aiming to complete a majority of the work before August 17.

All lanes will be detoured, and all lanes at Foundry Street will be closed to through traffic. The detours are as follows: