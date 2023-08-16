Oconee Street and Foundry Street reopened Wednesday, according to an Archnews email.
All lanes on portions of Oconee Street and Foundry Street have been closed since June 2023 due to a Georgia Department Of Transportation emergency drainage project. GDOT and contractor Vertical Earth have replaced a culvert near the Farmers Exchange Building, mitigating the drainage issue.
All lanes on Oconee Street and Foundry Street are now open for traffic. Archnews asks drivers to continue to be mindful of other travelers and plan for extended commute times due to increased traffic from students, faculty, staff and visitors.