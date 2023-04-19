The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced lane closures from Wednesday through Thursday night between the Oconee Street and State Route 10 southbound entrance and exit ramp due to pipe crossing installations on Lexington Road, according to a release from GDOT.
The closures will occur from 8 p.m.-6 a.m., weather permitting, and will impact southbound traffic on the affected roads.Delays are anticipated, the release said. Motorists are advised to consider alternate routes and asked to reduce their speeds and proceed with caution while in work zones.
Real-time updates on the work status and traffic conditions can be found by calling 511, visiting their website or downloading the Georgia 511 app, according to the GDOT.