When Melih Özkütük received a call from a number he didn’t know, he declined the call. After persistent calls, he picked up. Thirty minutes later, the University of Georgia graduate student had given away personal information and realized he was the victim of a phone scam.
Telephone scams are becoming increasingly prevalent, according to the Office of the Attorney General. According to the Federal Trade Commission Consumer Sentinel Network, imposter scams were the number one fraud reported in 2019. People reported losing more than $667 million to imposters, according to the FTC. When people lost money, they reported paying scammers with a gift card most of the time.
Phone scammers typically pretend to be government officials or other trusted sources requesting personal information. In Özkütük’s case, the caller said he was investigating a potential crime involving tax fraud.
Shawn Conroy, communications and outreach coordinator for the Georgia Office of Consumer Protection, said he thinks “anyone is susceptible” to these types of scam calls. These “robocalls” often involve an automatic dialing machine “that is using technology to make numerous calls to consumers,” Conroy said. In some cases, the caller is an automated voice, although other times the caller is a real person.
The UGA Police Department provided tips in an email to The Red & Black detailing what to look out for if a caller suspects a scam. UGPD said to be wary of job offers that sound “too good to be true” and never accept a job that requires depositing funds into an account followed by wiring money to other accounts.
Additionally, UGAPD said legitimate law enforcement officers will never ask a person to pay money to satisfy an arrest warrant, fine or citation over the phone.
Özkütük, an international student from Turkey and a participant in the UGA Intensive English Program, said similar calls are common in his home country.
“If this conversation was in Turkish, I guess I would just hang up the phone,” Özkütük said. “Because of my English levels, that’s why I wanted to keep talking. I just want to make sure what’s happening.”
Conroy said he has seen an increase in robocalls recently. According to the Office of the Attorney General’s website, an estimated “47.8 billion robocalls were made in the U.S. in 2018, a 56.8 percent increase over 2017.” The FTC reported that imposter scams were the most common complaint in 2018 and reported losses totaled $488 million.
Conroy said robocalls are becoming cheaper to orchestrate, which he credits as the reason for the recent surge. Scammers can set up a “boiler room” in another country where a group of people make calls using automatic dialing.
“It's cheap and they don't have to trick everyone,” Conroy said. “If they trick one person out of 100 or 500 into providing money or personal information that might be misused then it's worth their time.”
Some scammers pretend to be a member of a company such as Georgia Power, an electric subsidiary of Southern Company. According to Georgia Powers spokesperson Allison Gregoire, the business sends out news releases and public service announcements to raise scam awareness. Gregoire said “all utilities across the country” are trying to combat scams.
For general scam calls, UGAPD said it advises the public to “tell the caller not to contact you again, and hang up the phone,” in an email to The Red & Black. The department recommended reporting the incident to law enforcement if money has been lost or sensitive information has been given up.
While there are certain precautions to avoid calls, Conroy said he believes they are not impossible to prevent.
“In the future, hopefully these calls will be reduced, but for right now we have to do our best to protect ourselves, which means communicating to friends, family, coworkers about the dangers of these scams,” Conroy said.
