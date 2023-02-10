On Feb. 7, Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary principal Bipul Singh sent a letter to parents and community members announcing his resignation, effective June 29.
Singh submitted his resignation letter to the Clarke County School District superintendent, Robbie Hooker.
In the letter, Singh said he “will continue to take care of business to the best of [his] ability” until his resignation date. He then thanked the community and the Clarke County Board of Education.
“I am grateful to the Clarke County Board of Education for trusting me with the responsibility of educating our children,” Singh said. “Serving Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary students, teachers, staff, parents, and the community has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career.”
Singh concluded the email noting that he will “treasure the memories and experiences forever."
Last year, there were calls for Singh’s resignation. Confusion and chaos during a December 2021 bomb threat led 47 parents, teachers, staff and community members to sign a letter claiming that Singh created “a culture of deceit, divisiveness, retribution, intimidation, and unprofessionalism that has permeated the staff and families that attend OAES.” The letter noted that “several staff members and parents did not feel safe to sign their name to this document due to a fear of retribution” from Singh.
The OAES parent who sent the letter also surveyed teachers and staff on whether they wanted to continue their employment into the next year. All said they had considered leaving the school at some point, with 24 out of the 31 surveyed pointing to issues with school leadership and being asked to take on roles outside their job description.
Parent and community frustration increased after a student’s artwork supporting the LGBTQ community was taken down in January 2022 and Singh was accused of defending assistant principal Sandra Scott’s alleged comparison of it to a Nazi swastika.
Singh also made national news when video footage from the school showed him popping and discarding balloons and a card addressed to Singh and Scott, sent in support of the student who made the artwork.
In the letter he sent, there was no specific reason listed for his resignation.