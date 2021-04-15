The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a former Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s deputy Thursday on two counts of aggravated assault stemming from a traffic stop in Athens-Clarke County, according to a GBI press release.
On April 12, the deputy attempted to stop an Athens man for speeding on U.S. Highway 78 in Oglethorpe County. The man pulled over on the same highway after crossing into ACC, according to the release.
The man pulled over on the right side of the road, and the deputy’s car struck the man’s car during the incident. According to the release, the deputy got out of his car and gave commands to the man, who started to drive away. The deputy fired three shots at the car and struck it twice. This led to a pursuit that ended on Greyfriars Road.
A passenger in the man’s vehicle was taken to the hospital “as a precautionary measure,” but nobody was injured during the incident, according to the report. The deputy turned himself into the Clarke County Jail, and the man was taken to Oglethorpe County Jail for traffic violations, according to the release.
The GBI investigation is ongoing, and once complete, it will be provided to Clarke County District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez for prosecution, according to the release.