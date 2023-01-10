Old Hull Road on the East Side will reopen in Athens on the morning of Jan. 11. Eastbound and westbound traffic on State Route 10 will be shifted to the new westbound bridge, according to a Georgia Department of Transportation press release.
The traffic shift will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The GDOT warns drivers to expect delays. After the shift, Old Hull Road will be reopened after the striping is completed, according to GDOT.
Traffic on the bridge will remain in one lane westbound.
This traffic change is due to the dual bridge replacement project moving onto a new stage. The original westbound bridge will be removed, at which point work on the new eastbound bridge will start.
Drivers are advised “to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers,” the press release said.