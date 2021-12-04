A Georgia resident, currently in New Jersey, has tested positive for the COVID-19 omicron variant, according to a Friday press release from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The person recently arrived in the U.S. from South Africa and spent two days in Georgia before traveling to New Jersey where testing and sequencing were conducted.
The person is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and is undergoing isolation in New Jersey. Contact tracing is underway both in Georgia and New Jersey to identify close contacts who may be at risk. So far, no further omicron instances have been discovered in Georgia.
According to studies, after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, protection against the virus and the capacity to prevent infection with variations may wane with time. Early evidence from South Africa suggests that the omicron variant has increased transmissibility, prompting experts in the United States and throughout the world to investigate vaccination efficacy in relation to this variant, according to the DPH.
“Vaccination and boosters are key to preventing further transmission of COVID-19 and help prevent new variants like Omicron from emerging,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia DPH. “Only 51% of Georgians are fully vaccinated and of those individuals less than 20% have received booster doses.”