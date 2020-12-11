The Jan. 5 runoff elections for Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats is approaching, with early voting starting on Dec. 14. Republican Incumbent Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are fielding challenges from Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock.
Young voters are an increasingly large voting block, and young voter turnout increased in November’s general election. According to a survey conducted by the University of Georgia’s Survey Research Center in conjunction with The Red & Black before the Nov. 3 election, UGA students chose COVID-19, the economy, climate change and racial justice as issues that matter the most to them.
Here is where each candidate stands on a few key issues:
Healthcare
Loeffler
Loeffler wants to implement healthcare reforms that will “lower health care costs, empower patients with more choice and increase access to quality care,” according to her website. She doesn’t support a “government run system” that could include a public option or a form of Medicare For All.
Perdue
Perdue supports access to high quality and affordable healthcare, and has fought for those issues during his time in the Senate, said Perdue’s official campaign website. Throughout his tenure, Perdue has opposed the Affordable Care Act while supporting and authoring healthcare bills of his own.
Perdue’s website lists the Protect Act, which he authored, as a bill that supports individuals with pre-existing conditions. Also listed is the 21st Century CURES Act, which the website says pushed “life-saving drugs to market faster and cheaper.” However, a PolitiFact fact check on Perdue’s claims about protecting pre-existing conditions casts doubt on the claims because of loopholes in the Protect Act and his consistent opposition to the ACA.
Ossoff
Ossoff supports strengthening Medicare and providing a public option, according to his official campaign website. He doesn’t support eliminating private insurance, and the website states “Americans will be free to maintain exclusively private health insurance or to purchase supplemental private insurance on top of the public plan if they so choose.” The public plan would have comprehensive coverage including dental, vision, preventative care, natal care and mental health care.
“We need to get to universal coverage while also ensuring that people can purchase private insurance if they want it,” Ossoff said in a phone interview with The Red & Black on Dec. 7. “And this is a misconception that some people have. The fact is that most countries around the world that have achieved universal insurance coverage also have private insurance markets.”
Warnock
Warnock also supports a public option, which could be accessed by an early Medicare buy-in, according to his official campaign website. He also supports protecting and expanding the Affordable Care Act and expanding Medicaid, which has not been fully expanded in Georgia.
Criminal Justice Reform
Loeffler
Loeffler is opposed to defunding the police, and co-sponsored the JUSTICE Act which would provide more de-escalation training and body cameras while also creating a database for police misconduct. In early July, Loeffler faced scrutiny over her comments about the Black Lives Matter movement.
Perdue
Perdue is a “strong supporter” of the First Step Act, signed by President Donald Trump, which eliminates mandatory minimum sentences for first-time, non-violent drug offenders, according to the website. He also co-sponsored the JUSTICE Act.
Perdue’s website states he does not support defunding the police, and calls it a “lawless movement.”
Ossoff
Ossoff supports passing a “New Civil Rights Act” if elected to congress, according to his website. The act would establish national standards for use of force by law enforcement, and demilitarize police forces, Ossoff said. He also does not support defunding the police.
Ossoff also supports legalizing cannabis, ending cash bail, abolishing private prisons and the death penalty and ending incarceration for non-violent drug offenders.
Warnock
Warnock’s website details support for reforming the bail system, ending mass incarceration and ending the use of privatized prisons. Warnock also does not support defunding the police, and will work to “responsibly fund police departments while increasing accountability and ensuring our communities can support critical services outside of the criminal justice system.”
Warnock also supports formerly incarcerated individuals being able to reenter society once they are released. In 2019, Warnock held a “mass record expungement” event, according to his website.
Climate
Loeffler
Loeffler’s website does not mention climate change or detail a plan on the issue. Her public statements on climate have been limited as well.
Perdue
In an October debate with Ossoff, Perdue acknowledged the existence of climate change but cast doubt on whether human involvement was a cause. His website does not mention climate change or detail a plan on the issue.
Ossoff
Ossoff will push for “fast advances in sustainability” such as a ban on single use plastics, treaties to protect oceans and fisheries and increased fines for spills and contamination, according to his website. Ossoff also supports rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, which President-elect Joe Biden has vowed to rejoin.
“I want to make America as the world's number one producer of renewable energy,” Ossoff said. “And I want to make Georgia the number one state in America for production of renewable energy.”
Warnock
Warnock also supports rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement and transitioning to a clean economy by 2050. Warnock’s website also states he will work to protect Georgia’s coastlines from rising sea levels by investing in “green infrastructure, structural reinforcement and climate science.”
Another part of Warnock’s climate platform is advocating for marginalized communities to receive job training and education to “participate in the new green economy and jobs.”